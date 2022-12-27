Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanović & Goldfish commercial

In a theoretical competition about the funniest commercials of the last few years, Goldfish deserves a unique position: the merit comes from 2021 when the crackers brand involved two NBA stars and asked them to interact together, fighting over the number of crackers they could grab with one hand. They were Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović, back again in 2022 for a sequel of that special competition: let’s discover together the Goldfish commercial saga, who is in the ads, and what’s the deal with the mega crackers and the tiny hands.

You can watch “Tiny Hands,” the latest commercial released by Goldfish with Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović, here on Youtube.

Tiny Hands: Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović & the Mega Goldfish commercial

So who is in the new Goldfish commercial about the crackers’ mega flavor and the tiny hands? They are not actors but two famous basketball players from the NBA: the Serbian Boban Marjanović, currently playing for the Houston Rockets, and the American Tobias Harris, a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The first time Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović played in a Goldfish commercial was in 2021, for a couple of ads where Boban bragged about the size of his crackers bag, handing over a tiny little bag to Tobias. The two even start competing about how many crackers they could get in a handful, with a funny result. You can watch both commercials here on Youtube, one after the other.

In 2022, Goldfish had the happy idea to bring the couple back for a short sequel. This time Tobias is complaining because it’s too hard to eat a handful of mega-flavor Goldfish crackers all at once. But Boban has a creative solution: using his new tiny hands, he will grab just one and still have a “handful” to eat. And when Tobias objects, he closes his mouth with that funny little finger.

Watch the tiny hands Goldfish commercial below.

When you find the right faces and the proper spirit for a commercial, you only need a little idea to make a successful campaign. Goldfish rocked it.

