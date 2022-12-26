Lizzie Annis: The Witcher’s actress, fighting her disability

The Witcher: Blood Origin landed on Netflix in December 2022, representing a prequel miniseries to the famous saga based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski. Among the new characters introduced by this new miniseries is Zacaré, played by the theatrical actress Lizzie Annis: a British artist with several years of experience in theatre and movies. Her story is brave because she’s also fighting against a disability, cerebral palsy, which causes many struggles in her life but doesn’t prevent her from going on with her acting career. Let’s discover more about her.

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Lizzie Annis is Zacaré: her story, her roles, and her fight against disability

Zacaré, the new character introduced in The Witcher: Blood Origin, is interpreted by the British actress Lizzie Annis. Lizzie is an experienced actress with several participations in theatre shows and movies, but The Witcher: Blood Origin can be considered her first big, prominent role.

Born in Oxford, Lizzie Annis played in many theatre shows, like The Glass Menagerie, The Kitchen, and Trouble. She also played in several short movies: you can watch her in Night Growler on Vimeo.

Annis is young (at the moment of The Witcher: Blood Origin‘s release she’s 26), and as a rising star the spotlight is on her, but her story is not an easy one: the British actress is one of the few examples of artists who bring on their career despite fighting every day against a serious disability, cerebral palsy: a disorder that causes many physical issues like constant pain, walking and swallowing difficulties, muscle weakness and premature aging. In the most severe forms, adults with cerebral palsy need constant assistance. Lizzie Annis suffers from a lighter form of this disability, and her determination is pushing her to constantly prove her talent, in theatres and now also in major projects like The Witcher prequel. After all, she never tried to hide it: on the contrary, in this interview with Screen Daily she’s happy to see that the industry is now more open towards this aspect of the acting world.

You can appreciate her performance as Zacaré on Netflix, and follow her on Instagram and on her IMDb page.

