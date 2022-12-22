Felix (Stray Kids), Deep End: the lyrics & their meaning

Deep End is a song released in December 2022 by Felix, one of the singers of Stray Kids. The track was popular among the band’s fans for its beautiful lyrics and melancholic mood. There was curiosity about the message behind the lines and what they refer to: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can listen to Deep End by Felix below.

Deep End: the song lyrics and their meaning

Deep End is a song about missing the person you loved after they are gone. In the lyrics, Felix reflects on how he feels now that he’s alone: he’s so sad that, in the deep end, he doesn’t really feel alive. And this song expresses the sadness of this moment.

In the song’s verses, Felix poetically describes how he felt when his loved one was close to him. He uses beautiful expressions about touching his soul and feeling close to his bones, an image that represents how connected they were.

The way you used to touch my soul

Was always so sweet and lovely

But now I’m truly all alone in this world

I miss the way you felt so close to my bones

The chorus focuses on the present, on how he feels now. The pain is unbearable, and he can’t do anything more than sleep on it. But he still wants to keep hope: if the other person is willing, if their intentions haven’t changed, he would like to give it another try and come back together.

I’m sinking in the deep end

I’ll just try to cry myself to sleep

Please stop this pain

If you hadn’t changed, then I’d still be by your side

If I gave you one more chance, can we go back again?

However, he knows that things are not that clear and straightforward. In the second part of the song, he begins to recognize that their relationship wasn’t perfect, describing it as “bittersweet” and introducing a new awareness: true, the other person was able to be present and close at times, but in other moments the relationship was so far that it felt like ghosting.

You made me feel as if we were complete

But now you’re filled with nothing but conceit

The times we had (Together) were bittersweet (Bittersweet)

You’d always read my text

And ghost me like you wanted me gone

Deep End, then, becomes a song about awareness around a relationship that has ended, and that’s the true meaning of its lyrics: I miss you so much, and I miss what you made me feel in the past, but I know that you changed, and my pain has no solution right now. Felix is singing his sadness, sharing an important part of his current feelings with his fans.

The complete lyrics

How’ve you been? I guess you’re fine

It’s been pretty long since we’ve last seen

Honestly, throughout my life

Deep inside, I never felt alive

The way you used to touch my soul

Was always so sweet and lovely

No matter how far apart we were

You’d always pick up the phone

But now I’m truly all alone in this world

I miss the way you felt so close to my bones

I’m sinking in the deep end

I’ll just try to cry myself to sleep

Please stop this pain

If you hadn’t changed, then I’d still be by your side

If I gave you one more chance, can we go back again?

You made me feel as if we were complete

But now you’re filled with nothing but conceit

The times we had (Together) were bittersweet (Bittersweet)

I miss the days we used to laugh and heal (Laugh and heal)

The way you used to touch my soul

Had always kept me whole

You’d always read my text

And ghost me like you wanted me gone

Now I’m truly all alone in this world

I miss the way you felt so close to my bones

I’m sinking in the deep end

I’ll just try to cry myself to sleep

Please stop this pain

If you hadn’t changed, then I’d still be by your side

If I gave you one last chance, can we go back again?

Honestly, without you in my life

Deep inside, I’ve never felt alive