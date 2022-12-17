The 2022 J&B Whiskey commercial: the song & meaning

In December 2022, J&B Spain released a new commercial for their famous whiskey. This ad became viral for the message it wants to convey: a grandfather slowly learning makeup, preparing himself for a moment of confidence with his young grandson, who wants to appear in society as a girl. We will understand the meaning of the commercial only at the end, and we will be curious to know the featured song. In this article, we will discover all answers.

You can watch the full commercial released by J&B Whiskey here on Youtube.

The 2022 J&B Whiskey holiday commercial: the song & its lyrics

The song featured in the J&B Whiskey commercial released for the 2022 holiday season is She by Charles Aznavour. You can listen to the track in full streaming below.

Charles Aznavour was a French singer/songwriter who’s been active from a very young age. He released She in 1974, and it rapidly became a famous hit in many European countries, thanks to the fact that he recorded it also in German, Italian, and Spanish.

It’s a romantic song where the singer wishes that the woman he loves will be the most significant presence in his life. The commercial is long enough to hear a consistent part of the song’s lyrics. You can find the lines you hear in the commercial below:

She may be the face I can’t forget

A trace of pleasure or regret

May be my treasure or

The price I have to pay

She may be the song that summer sings

May be the chill that autumn brings

May be a hundred different things

Within the measure of a day

She may be the beauty or the beast

May be the famine or the feast

May turn each day into a heaven

Or a hell

She may be the mirror of my dream

A smile reflected in a stream

She may not be what she may seem

Inside her shell

She may be the reason I survive

The why and wherefore I’m alive

The one I’ll care for

Through the rough and rainy years

Me, I’ll take her laughter and her tears

For where she goes I’ve got to be

The meaning of my life is she

What’s the meaning of the commercial?

The J&B commercial wants to convey a message of inclusion and integration directed to all those young people trying to understand the gender they identify as. The grandson Alvaro is 26 years old in the commercial, and after the private moment with his grandfather, he comes out of the bathroom as Ana, glad that the whole family accepts his new persona with love.

With the help of the grandfather, who spends days in preparation for that moment, Alvaro/Ana succeeds in coming out with his new persona in front of the whole family. The loving acceptance received is seen as magic, and at that point, the commercial expresses its message, which translates as:

Magic is not only at Christmas

It’s also within all of us

The inclusion message was widely appreciated by many, making the commercial quickly viral.

