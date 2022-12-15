65 movie cast: meet Ariana Greenblatt aka the girl Koa

65 is a new sci-fi thriller set for release on March 2023. Starring Adam Driver, the movie is about a pilot who has an accident on a space mission and ends up landing again on Earth 65 million years ago. He will have to survive in the age of dinosaurs, using weapons from the future, together with a little girl called Koa. And obviously, people wanted to know more about this young actress, Ariana Greenblatt, as we already saw her in other movies and TV shows. In this article, we will discover her age and her previous roles.

You can watch the official trailer for 65 here on Youtube.

65, the movie cast: Ariana Greenblatt is the girl Koa, here are her other movies and TV shows

The actress interpreting Koa in the 2023 movie 65 is the young American actress Ariana Greenblatt. She was born in 2007, so she’s 15 at the moment of the movie’s release. She’s famous primarily as Daphne in the Disney series Stuck In The Middle: you will surely recognize her from the video below, even though she was much younger.

Stuck in the Middle | Daphne Moves Bedroom | Disney Arabia Watch this video on YouTube.

Ariana Greenblatt was also Julia in the Disney movie The One and Only Ivan (here is her young face talking about it) and Matilda in 2021’s Netflix movie Awake. She also had a small role in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War as young Gamora: here is the scene where she appeared.

Among the other movies and TV shows where she played, you can find 2021’s In The Heights and 2020’s Love And Monsters. She also voiced Tabitha in 2021 and 2022 inside the franchise The Boss Baby.

65 is not the only upcoming movie where we will see her: she will also be in 2023’s Barbie and the sci-fi movie Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth. You can find the updated list of her past and future roles on IMDb.

Despite her young age, Ariana Greenblatt is a popular name in Hollywood and we will surely appreciate her performances still for a long time.

