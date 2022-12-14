What do Ozzy Osbourne, Deadmau5, and Alice Cooper have in common? Aside from producing phenomenal music, these artists have all lent their names to some very popular casino games!

Whether you are a fan of these musicians or simply a slot aficionado, you can play these online casinos for real money from the comfort of your home.

1. Alice Cooper

Eccentric, macabre, and unpredictable, Alice Cooper is one of heavy metal’s most recognizable faces. However, even longtime fans of the star will be surprised to learn that he has lent his name to several popular online casino games.

You can get your bets and rock on with some of the celebrity’s approved slots like Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness. Playing off of the “King of Rock” trope, players get to choose from Alce Cooper-inspired modifiers after each non-winning spin. Keeping in with the theme of “King of Rock,” games have access to Reality Modifiers aptly titled Temptation Room, Chamber of Horrors, Insane Asylum, and Dungeon of Horrors.

Fortunately, with an RTP of 96.5%, the names are the only things scary about this 5X% Alice Cooper slot.

2. Ozzy Osbourne

The Black Sabbath frontman is known for several things – his iconic round glasses, his eccentric stage presence, and his flair for entrancing the audience. Popularly called the “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne is one of the most influential figures in 20th-21st century music.

And longtime fans of the famous rockstar can now get a step closer to their idol by playing his official sponsored slots! The musician’s iconic works with Black Sabbath and his solos accompany the winning spins for games, including tracks like Bark at the Moon and Crazy Train. Simply titled Ozzy Osbourne, Video Slots, respins, and game multipliers on screen are accompanied by some of the artist’s most recognizable symbols like a black rose, a raven, or even a crucifix.

If that’s not enticing enough for fans, players also have a 96.67% RTP to accompany their journey with the Prince of Darkness.

3. Deadmau5

In 2020, Canadian DJ and producer Deadmau5 partnered with Microgaming and EuroStar to launch his very own line of online casino games. A treat for fans of EDM and club music, games will be able to play the musician’s songs during gameplay every time they punch in their slot time. In addition, Deadmau5’s team has also incorporated visuals from his Cube v3 Tour into the gameplay to make the gaming more dynamic and exciting.

The artist credits his passion for online casinos and his Vegas residency for influencing him to launch his own slot game.

PS if you are a true Deadmau5 fan, you’ll be able to spot the DJ’s iconic cube scattered through the gameplay of his online slots.

Music and Gambling

Music and gambling have always had a strong affinity. As proof, other artists like GunsRoses, Jimi Hendrix, and more have also collaborated with online casinos for their slot games. In addition, current pop/hip-hop musicians like Drake and Nicki Minaj are also known to be huge gambling enthusiasts. In fact, the latter is known to have inked a major ambassador deal with MaximBet to advertise their services worldwide!