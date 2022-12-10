Kill Bill lyrics: what do we know about SZA ex boyfriend?

SZA dropped her new album SOS on December 9, 2022, and it immediately became one of the most streamed records of the year. Songs like Shirt and Blind shed light on the rapper’s personal feelings about love, relationships, and private life. And other songs reveal the emotional connection she has with a man that hurt her in the past. Kill Bill is the song where this is more explicit, with the lyrics admitting that she might want to kill him and his girlfriend, and people are very curious now to understand who her ex boyfriend may be. In this article, we will present everything we know so far, and you’ll also find the complete song’s lyrics at the end.

Kill Bill lyrics: who is SZA’s ex boyfriend mentioned in the song?

Kill Bill is one of the songs from SZA’s 2022 album SOS that reference her ex boyfriend. Other songs like Blind and Shirt explore her feelings as part of a complicated relationship, loving a man that doesn’t seem to return the emotion fully. On the other hand, Kill Bill explicitly mentions an ex boyfriend SZA hates today, up to the point that she wonders if she might kill him.

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone

Fans have searched everywhere to discover who SZA’s ex-boyfriend is, but the rapper has always kept her private life secret. What do we know about SZA’s exes?

We do know that SZA dated Drake for a short period in 2009. Drake rapped about it in the song Mr. Right Now, and SZA confirmed it on Twitter. The relationship ended in a friendly way, though, and just recently, reports have been shared about SZA feeling “always cool” with Drake. So we are pretty sure Drake is not the ex SZA wants to kill in Kill Bill lyrics.

SZA also dated Kehlani in the past, but the lyrics in Kill Bill are clearly referring to a male boyfriend. It cannot be Kehlani.

Other rumors hint about a possible relationship SZA had with Scott Sasso, the founder of the fashion brand 10.Deep. Unfortunately, no proofs or confirmations are available, so we cannot deduce anything.

Scrolling on SZA’s active Twitter wall, we can find a Tweet from 2020 where she tells about that time when she caught her ex-boyfriend having sex with another girl at a party. He even was the one who invited her to that party. It’s also true that SZA seems to laugh about it in that tweet, so she doesn’t seem to have harsh feelings toward him. But maybe things changed: could he be the ex she wants to kill today?

There is no official answer to this question right now. Most likely, SZA will never give more details about the identity of this man. But the Internet is putting the highest effort into speculating about it, wondering how this unknown man (and his girlfriend) feel right now, knowing how much the rapper hates them.

The complete lyrics

I’m still a fan even though I was salty

Hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy

Hate to see you happy if I’m not the one drivin’

[Pre-Chorus]I’m so mature, I’m so mature

I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men

I don’t want none, I just want you

If I can’t have you, no one should, I might

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone

I get the sense that it’s a lost cause

I get the sense that you might really love her

The text gon’ be evidence, this text is evidence

I try to ration with you, no murders, no crimes of passion

But, damn, you was out of reach

You was at the farmer’s market with your perfect peach

Now I’m in amazement, playin’ on my patience

Now you layin’ face-down, got me sayin’ over a beat

I’m so mature, I’m so mature

I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men

I don’t want none, I just want you

If I can’t have you, no one will, I

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him, though

Rather be in jail than alone

I did it all for love (Love)

I did it all on no drugs (Drugs)

I did it all of this sober

I did it all for us, oh

I did it all for love (Love)

I did it all of this on no drugs (Drugs)

I did it all of this sober

Don’t you know I did it all for us? (I’ll kill your ex tonight)

Oh, I just killed my ex, not the best idea (Idea)

Killed his girlfriend next, how’d I get here?

I just killed my ex, I still love him, though (I do)

Rather be in hell than alone