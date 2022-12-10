Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress in the Dior 2022 commercial

Christian Dior has an excellent roaster of testimonials for their commercials: Johnny Depp has been confirmed for Dior Sauvage after his trial against Amber Heard, and Natalie Portman is the evergreen face of Miss Dior. But in 2022, we saw the rise of a new presence in Dior ads: the actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who played already in the Dior Addict commercial released in March and is back again for the 2022 holiday season. Let’s discover all her successful presences this year and where we have seen her in the past.

You can watch the Dior commercial released for the 2022 holiday season here on Youtube.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the actress in the Dior 2022 holiday commercial

The actress playing in the Dior commercial released in 2022 for the holiday season is the American actress Anya Taylor-Joy. She’s primarily famous for her role as the protagonist of The Queen’s Gambit, with which she won a Golden Globe as best actress in a TV show. You will surely remember from the trailer below.

Among the other relevant roles played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the past, we find her performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass as Casey, the teenager kidnapped by the protagonist (she looked pretty younger). She’s also the protagonist in the 2020’s movie Emma (you can’t miss the resemblance here).

More recently, Anya Taylor-Joy played in the 2022’s movies The Menu (you can know more about it here) and The Northman, and she was Gina Gray in Seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinders. In 2023, she will voice Peach in the most-awaited Super Mario movie.

You can find the updated list of Anya Taylor-Joy’s roles in movies and TV shows on Wikipedia.

Anya is a peculiar, recognizable face that will still leave a mark in viewers’ memory for a long time. Dior probably anticipated many other competitors to have her as a testimonial.

