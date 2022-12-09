Bullet Train, Bad Bunny is The Wolf: here the Funko Pop

Bullet Train landed on the streaming platforms in December 2022, and it rapidly became one of the most-viewed movies on Netflix US. The story is excellent, inspired by the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. The cast includes Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, and Sandra Bullock, among others. But one of the movie’s most beloved characters is The Wolf, interpreted by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny. People loved his role so much that Funko made a Pop figure out of him. Let’s discover more about him, the vinyl figure, and where you can buy it.

You can watch the official trailer for Bullet Train here on Youtube.

Bad Bunny is The Wolf in Bullet Train: here is the Funko Pop

Bad Bunny interprets a Mexican killer, The Wolf, in the 2022 movie Bullet Train. His role is short; we can see him alive in the movie for a few minutes, but it is enough to leave a mark on viewers’ memory. The character’s backstory is in the video below.

For the most curious: the song featured in The Wolf backstory inside Bullet Train is La Despedida, interpreted by the famous Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz. You can find the full track here.

Why is “The Wolf” Bad Bunny on the Bullet Train?

Bad Bunny, The Wolf in Bullet Train, is seeking revenge. Somebody killed his wife at their wedding party, and he succeeds in discovering the face of the killer: it’s The Hornet, the character interpreted by Zazie Beetz in the movie, who was the pastry chef at the wedding.

The problem is that Ladybug, Brad Pitt, was also at his wedding as a waiter (he was supposed to kill El Saguaro, The Wolf’s boss), and The Wolf recognizes him immediately. Seeing him, he assumes he’s the one to kill and attacks him. Ladybug kills The Wolf in the first part of the movie, and Bad Bunny plays the dead body for most of the film.

The Wolf is such a successful character that he has a Funko Pop

As often happens with popular movies, the famous culture & lifestyle brand Funko releases the vinyl figures of the main characters right after the release. Bullet Train was no exception, and Funko released three Funko Pop figures out of the movie characters: Ladybug, the Momomon figure with the briefcase, and precisely The Wolf, who proves to be one of the most popular characters of the movie.

You can find the Funko Pop of The Wolf – Bad Bunny from the movie Bullet Train directly on the official Funko Website. The figure is dressed exactly as Bad Bunny on the train and even has the knife stuck in Ladybug’s phone. It was immediately sold out a few weeks after its release, but it could become available again soon.

Bad Bunny has often been featured on Auralcrave for his songs: Moscow Mule, Tití Me Preguntó, and Me Porto Bonito are among the most famous songs from his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti. His success as a music artist also attracted fans’ attention to his performance as an actor.