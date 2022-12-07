The Weeknd, Nothing Is Lost: the lyrics of Avatar 2 song

Avatar 2 (or better, Avatar: The Way of Water) is set for release on December 16, 2022, and the hype is obviously huge: it’s one of the most awaited movies of the decade, it marks the return of James Cameron as a director, and the soundtrack is extremely promising. One song, in particular, has triggered the hype: the track written by The Weeknd, who anticipated it some days before the movie’s release. Now we know more about it: the title is Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength), it’s produced by Swedish House Mafia & Simon Franglen, and you can hear the first snippet in this article. Let’s discover more about it.

You can watch the official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water here on Youtube.

Nothing Is Lost, the song by The Weeknd in Avatar 2 soundtrack

The song written by The Weeknd for Avatar 2 The Way of Water is Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength). You can hear the first snippet of the song in the video below, shared by The Weeknd on December 7.

Avatar: The Way Of Water - The Weeknd Watch this video on YouTube.

From the snippet above, we can discover the first song lyrics. You can find them below:

I thought I can protect from paying for my sins

You give me strength (Give me strength)

I’m with you either way

Nothing’s lost, no more pain

Just give me…

We don’t know more than this yet, so it would be impossible to understand more about the meaning of the lyrics. But it looks like a song about fighting against a common enemy and being together despite the difficulties.

As soon as the full song is released, you will find a complete analysis in this article. Until then, we will have to wait patiently.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave