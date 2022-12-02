Metro Boomin & The Weeknd, Creepin’: lyrics & meaning

Creepin’ is one of the most popular songs from the album Heroes & Villains, released by the American producer Metro Boomin in December 2022. The album is full of notable collaborations, including John Legend, Future, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, and Takeoff (the rapper who left us recently). Creepin’ is performed with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, a melody easily recognizable, taken from 2004’s classic hip-hop track I Don’t Wanna Know by Mario Winans & Puff Daddy. Metro Boomin’s version has a gentler touch, and the lyrics show differences in the verse rapped by 21 Savage, replacing Puff Daddy’s lines from the original version. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Creepin’: the lyrics & their meaning

Creepin’ is a song about being cheated on by the girl you love. In the lyrics, the rappers are aware that the girl is cheating but prefer not to challenge her, to avoid any discussion that could tear the relationship apart.

Most of the song’s lyrics are interpreted by The Weeknd, who exposes the same sensitivity Mario Winans expressed in the original track. The lines in this part of the song are exactly the same: the protagonist knows his girl was with someone else but decides not to say anything. He feels vulnerable and wishes he didn’t know any details because “his heart can’t take it anymore.”

Somebody said they saw you

The person you were kissing wasn’t me

And I would never ask you

I just kept it to myself

I don’t wanna know

If you’re playin’ me, keep it on the low

‘Cause my heart can’t take it anymore

And if you’re creepin’, please, don’t let it show

The second part of the song gets bitter as The Weekend (and Mario Winans in the original version) start thinking about the relationship between his girl and the other man: comparisons are a normal instinct, we need to understand if we were somehow unique, and why we were not enough to her. The song’s bridge shows the typical questions that come to our minds in these situations.

Did he touch you better than me?

Did he watch you fall asleep?

Did you show him all those things, that you used to do to me?

If you’re better off that way

There ain’t more that I can say

Just go on and do your thing and don’t come back to me

The last verse, sung by 21 Savage, is the only different part from the original song: in 2004’s I Don’t Wanna Know, Puff Daddy shows a different strength in his lines, saying that he doesn’t accept that she’ll leave, and he won’t let it happen (he explicitly says “I don’t wanna let you go / and I don’t wanna let you leave”); In Metro Boomin’s version, 21 Savage shows a more significant disappointment, recalling all the things he made for this girl, all the expensive gift he gave her when she wasn’t used to it. Now that she enjoys wealth from other men, the rapper feels a great injustice. He doesn’t plan to act in any way, though: his lines are a pure expression of sadness, admitting that he feels alone and “out of his zone,” even unable to make his music.

Had me crushin’, I was cuffin’ like the precinct

How you go from housewife to a sneaky link?

Got you riding ’round in all type of Benzes and Rovers

Girl, you used to ride in the rinky dink

I’m the one put you in Eliantte (On God)

Fashion Nova model, I put you on the runway (On God)

You was rockin’ coach bags, got you Chane’-ne’

Side b* *h in Fresco, I call her my baby (21)

I got a girl but I still feel alone (On God)

If you playin’ me that mean my home ain’t home (On God)

Havin’ nightmares of goin’ through your phone (21)

Can’t even record, you got me out my zone

In this new version, the meaning of the lyrics inside Creepin’ becomes clearer: I know you are cheating on me, and that makes me really sad. I don’t know what to do, I’m not sure I can handle this disappointment, and I prefer not to know what’s happening, trying to go on. But my sadness is overwhelming, and I wish this gets solved somehow. Differently from the original song, where there was also some plan to act and fight, 2022’s Creepin’ is a fascinating expression of the melancholy caused by this situation.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Creepin'.

