Wednesday is definitely one of the most popular TV series of 2022. Since it was released on Netflix, people have had so much curiosity about the show’s contents and soundtrack: we discovered more about what a hyde monster is and why Paint It Black, the song she plays on the cello in the first episode, is the perfect track for a character like Wednesday Addams. Yet, there is another song that became extremely popular after the release of the TV show. Two actually: one is the song Wednesday dances at Nevermore’s annual Rave’N dance, the actual one we hear in the show, Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps; the other one has been chosen by the Internet’s population as the other perfect match for that scene, Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary. Let’s discover more about both songs.

You can watch the dance scene at the Rave’N event in Wednesday here on Youtube.

Goo Goo Muck: the song in Wednesday dance scene

The song featured in Wednesday dance scene at Nevermore’s Rave’N party is Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps. You can listen to the track in full streaming below.

The Cramps released Goo Goo Muck in 1981 as part of their second album Psychedelic Jungle. It’s one of the many covers of classic hits present in that album: the original version was released by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads in 1962.

As happened with Paint It Black, also Goo Goo Muck has a meaning that perfectly fits Wednesday’s character: the song’s lyrics talk about a person who turns into a monster at night, walking on the streets, hunting people. A “Goo Goo Muck” is an expression typically indicating a vampire. Below you can find the main lyrics of the song:

When the sun goes down, and the moon comes up

I turn into a teenage goo goo muck

Yeah, I cruise through the city and I roam the street

Looking for something that is nice to eat

You better duck

When I show up

The goo goo muck

I’m the night headhunter looking for some head

With a way out body underneath that head

Well I’ll get you baby with a little luck

‘Cause i’m teenage tiger and a goo goo muck

The dance scene at Rave’N Party is considered an iconic scene from Wednesday‘s TV show, and Goo Goo Muck proved to be the perfect accompaniment for that moment of the series. So what does Lady Gaga have to do with it? Let’s clarify.

Lady Gaga, Bloody Mary, and Wednesday’s dance scene

After the TV show was released, that dance scene became viral on social networks, forcing Netflix to publish it separately on their Youtube official channel. But the media creators on the Internet had a different idea, matching Wednesday’s dance with Bloody Mary, the song released by Lady Gaga in her 2011’s album Born This Way: the combination fits pretty well, as you can see in this TikTok video. The original song (you can find it here) has been slightly sped up to match the pace of Wednesday’s dance moves.

Why just Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary? It probably had to do with the song’s lyrics, whose lines state:

I’ll dance, dance, dance

With my hands, hands, hands

Above my head, head, head

The way Wednesday moves her hands while dancing could have reminded some creators about those lines, and that gave the input for the videos that went viral on social networks.

Craving for more curiosities? Jenna Ortega was the one personally creating the choreography of that dance scene. And based on her statements in the interviews, two days before shooting that scene, she realized she had forgotten the moves she created: she, therefore, spent those two days rushing to develop the whole dance sequence again, getting ready for the day of the shooting, grabbing inspiration from the 80s goth scene. And skipping several hours of sleep.

