Who voices Peach and Luigi in 2023 Super Mario movie?

The first trailer came out in the last part of 2022, and Nintendo fans are already looking forward to what probably is the most awaited animation movie of 2023: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released by Universal Pictures and co-produced by Nintendo. The cast selected for the voices is pretty important: Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, among others. But the biggest curiosity was around the voices of Princess Peach and Luigi, which caught everybody’s attention from the trailers. The voice actors are Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Day, and today we will refresh your memory about them.

You can find the official trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie here on Youtube.

Anya Taylor-Joy, the actress who voices Peach in the 2023 Super Mario movie

The actress who voices Princess Peach in The Super Mario Bros. Movie out in 2023 is the American actress Anya Taylor-Joy. She’s primarily famous for her role as the protagonist of The Queen’s Gambit, with which she won a Golden Globe as best actress in a TV show. You will surely remember from the trailer below.

Among the other relevant roles played by Anya Taylor-Joy in the past, we find her performance in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass as Casey, the teenager kidnapped by the protagonist (she looked pretty younger). She’s also the protagonist in the 2020’s movie Emma (you can’t miss the resemblance here).

Anya Taylor-Joy also played in the 2022’s movies The Menu and The Northman, and she was Gina Gray in Seasons 5 and 6 of Peaky Blinders. You can find the complete list of her roles in movies and TV shows on Wikipedia.

There has been some complaint on the Internet about the choice of her voice for Princess Peach. But we know the Internet sometimes is a difficult place, and she still has time to gain positive feedback after the movie is out.

Charlie Day is Luigi in the new Mario film

The actor who voices Luigi in the new Mario movie released in 2023 is the American actor Charlie Day. He has significant experience as a voice actor after playing in relevant animated movies like Monsters University and The Lego Movie. But probably, he’s more famous as Dr. Newton Geiszler in the Pacific Rim movies, as you can see below.

Pacific Rim 1080p Newton Geiszler's first drift into a Kaiju brain Watch this video on YouTube.

Charlie Day also played in other notable movies, like How It Ends, Horrible Bosses, and Fist Fight. In America, he’s also famous as Charlie Kelly in the TV show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (you can refresh your memory with his top moments here). You can find the other roles he played during his career on Wikipedia.

Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy represent the two most significant voices among the secondary characters of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. We’ll have to wait for the movie release to know if their performance will finally convince all fans.

