Glass Onion, the cast: Madelyn Cline is Whiskey

Glass Onion is the movie destined to steal the viewer’s attention from the Christmas movies for the final part of 2022. A sequel to the successful Knives Out, released in 2019, again directed by Rian Johnson, the second movie has a stellar cast again, with Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc and many prominent actors interpreting the other characters: Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista among others. But one of the presences that triggered the most curiosity is the actress interpreting Whiskey, Duke’s girlfriend: she’s Madelyn Cline, and we know her from other famous roles she played recently, and according to many, Glass Onion could be the movie that will mark her take off as a star, as happened to Ana de Armas precisely with her role in Knives Out. Let’s discover where we already saw Madelyn.

You can watch the Glass Onion‘s official trailer here on Youtube.

Glass Onion cast, Madelyn Cline is Whiskey: her other movies and TV shows

Among the various important presences in the Glass Onion cast, Whiskey is interpreted by the American actress Madelyn Cline. Fans recognized her primarily for her role as Tina in a couple of episodes of Stranger Things. You can see her below, in case your memory wasn’t much help.

Madelyn Cline also played in The Originals as Jessica (you can see her here), and she’s Sarah in the recent series Outer Banks (you can enjoy this long video recap here). She also had some minor roles in movies like Boy Erased and This Is the Night. Music fans can enjoy her presence in the official video of Hot Stuff, Donna Summer’s hit reinterpreted by Kygo in 2020.

Until today, Madelyn Cline has proved her ability to interpret different types of characters, always successfully, and you can find the complete list of her other roles on Wikipedia. Her performance as Whiskey in Glass Onion could be the milestone that will define the future of her career: we’ll watch her carefully.

