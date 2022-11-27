Cecily Strong is the actress in 2022 Verizon commercial

In the last part of 2022, Verizon released a couple of commercials that stuck in everyone’s heads. The choices of actors playing in the ads are memorable: the now famous “Scrooge commercial” features Paul Giamatti as Scrooge, whereas the one staged in the football stadium has the former wide receiver Julian Edelman on it. And in both cases, we can see a famous female face playing with confidence: Cecily Strong, and we should all remember her for her performances in movies and TV. Let’s discover the favorite actress chosen by Verizon for their latest commercial.

You can watch the Verizon Scrooge commercial here on Youtube, and here is the other ad with Julian Edelman.

Cecily Strong: the right actress for the 2022 Verizon commercial

The actress playing in the Verizon commercial released in late 2022 is the American actress and comedian Cecily Strong. She plays in the Scrooge commercial, the ad staged on the football stadium, and the commercial with Adam Scott promoting the iPhone 14. She’s the latest official choice by Verizon for the female testimonial of their products.

Cecily Strong is primarily famous for her performances on the TV show Saturday Night Live, where she’s been a stable presence since 2014. You can see a selection of her best performances in the show below, selected by Mojo.

Top 10 Hilarious Cecily Strong SNL Performances Watch this video on YouTube.

Cecily Strong also played in 2016’s movie Ghostbusters as Jennifer Lynch (did you recognize her?). She also offered her voice for many roles in The Awesomes, from 2013 to 2015, and she’s in 2021’s musical TV show Schmigadoon! Among their future roles, we will have the chance to hear her voice again in the animated movie Garfield which will be released in 2024.

Cecily Strong is certainly one of the most beloved female personalities on American TV, and her presence in the Verizon commercial proves her versatility as an actress. We may see her again soon in new commercials: let’s wait for it.

