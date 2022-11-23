The song in 2022 Nike soccer World Cup commercial

For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, many brands released several brand-new commercials that got stuck in everyone’s heads. The most popular one is definitely the commercial released by Nike, with a special lab in Switzerland recreating an epic soccer match with many football stars from the present and the past. It’s the “Footballverse,” and inside it, you will see Mbappé, Ronaldinho, Christiano Ronaldo, Davids, and a young version of Ronaldo, besides many other famous athletes, also from the world of female football. The song featured in it is full of energy from a golden age of music: let’s discover it.

You can find the Nike commercial released for the 2022 Soccer World Cup here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Nike soccer world cup commercial?

The song featured in the Nike commercial released for the soccer World Cup 2022 is Weird Science by Oingo Boingo. You can find it below in full streaming.

Oingo Boingo is an American new wave band born in 1979 from an idea by Danny Elfman, who later became famous as the composer of some of the most famous soundtracks in the history of cinema, like Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton’s Batman, Mission: Impossible, Man In Black, Planet of the Apes, and many others. Weird Science was released in 1985 and became their most successful hit. It’s also the theme song of the film and the TV series of the same name (here you can watch the TV series intro).

Some of the lyrics you can hear in the commercial are the following:

Weird, ooh!

Weird science

Something like a recipe

Bits and pieces and….

Bits and pieces and…

(Bits of) My creation, is it real?

It’s my creation, I do not know

No hesitation, no heart of gold

Just flesh and blood, I do not know

I do not know!

Weird science

New wave was a unique beast in the landscape of music: Weird Science represents one of its most creative gems, and it can perfectly fit a modern commercial showing technology from a future that doesn’t exist yet. While the song comes from almost 40 years before. Cool, isn’t it?

