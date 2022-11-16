Cigarettes After Sex, Pistol: the lyrics & the meaning

Pistol is a song released by the American band Cigarettes After Sex in November 2022. It’s the first official new single in a while, and obviously, fans were excited to listen to their return. It’s a perfect example of their dreamy, soft musical style, and it’s interesting to delve into its lines: in this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Pistol: the lyrics and their meaning

Pistol is a melancholic song about processing a breakup. In the lyrics, the singer Greg Gonzalez recalls the nice moments he spent with his ex and pictures this poetic image of him in the desert, shooting at the sky with his pistol, thinking of how much he misses her.

The song’s beginning shows the imaginary situation as the starting point of the introspection path:

Give me the pistol, aim it high

I’m out in the desert shooting at the sky

Guess I really miss you & I don’t know what else to do

The singer is fully aware that his feelings can only be accepted and experienced with their whole energy, but there is nothing he can do about them. He misses her, but she decided to stop the relationship. The lyrics go through the symbols of the lovely part of the past relationship: the pictures hung in the bedroom are now in a drawer, showing her full intentions to move on.

Beautiful pictures

That you took of us

Used to hang up there

On your bedroom walls

But you took ’em all down now

And you put ’em into a drawer

The singer misses her so much that he hopes he can have one last chance to kiss her, believing it could make her come back.

I know if I saw you

And we kissed just once

You could be happy

Maybe you’d come back

‘Cause I really miss you

Don’t know how much more I can take

They are all familiar feelings of a breakup. Sadness is how our psyche gives meaning to what we have (or had) in life, and you can’t escape it. You often only need to let time pass by and wait patiently until acceptance becomes easier to adopt. Meanwhile, expressing sadness is a perfect way to accelerate the processing time, and that’s what Cigarettes After Sex are doing with this song.

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Pistol: I miss you so much, and this sadness is overwhelming right now. I wish things went differently. Yet, I can do nothing about it besides expressing this sadness without filtering through this song.

The complete lyrics

Give me the pistol, aim it high

I’m out in the desert shooting at the sky

Guess I really miss you & I don’t know what else to do

Beautiful pictures that you took of us

Used to hang up there on your bedroom walls,

But you took them all down now & you put them into a drawer

You’ve been on my mind,

You’ve been on my mind,

You’ve been on my mind so long I can’t deal with it

You’ve been on my mind

And I’ll waste my time until you lift me off the floor & love me again

I know if I saw you & we kissed just once

You could be happy, maybe you’d come back

Because I really miss you, don’t know how much more I can take