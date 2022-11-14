What’s the song in 2022 Target Christmas commercial?

Seasons change, and commercials need to catch up: last time, Target caught our attention with the “totally” summer commercial, and we discovered here what the featured song was. Now we are closer to Christmas, and a new commercial is out: the theme is “gathering,” and another cool track is in the background. Let’s discover it.

You can find the commercial here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Target Christmas commercial?

The song featured in the 2022’s Target “gathering” commercial is 100% Pure Love by Years & Years. You can find it in full streaming below.

100% Pure Love was originally a song released in 1994 by the famous dance artist Crystal Waters (you find the original house version here. The cover by Years & Years shows a more modern mood.

The lyrics you hear in the commercial are the following:

From the back to the middle

And around again

I’m gonna be there till the end

100% pure love

You’ll never have to run away

You’ll always have a friend to play

You’ll never go out on your own

In me

You will find a home

Home

From the back to the middle

And around again

I’m gonna be there till the end

100% pure love

100% Pure Love is a song where the singer tries to convince her man to give up his resistance and accept her love. It’s late at night, but she wants him and suggests he not sleep to let her love him.

A song full of dance energy for a commercial that aims to share enthusiasm: Target nailed it again.

