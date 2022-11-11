Black Panther end credits: who’s Toussaint Louverture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the Marvel movie released in the United States on November 11, 2022. As often happens with the film of the Marvel universe, it immediately generated bug buzz after the release, with all fans talking about the events and the plot twists in the movie. The end credits scene immediately triggered everybody’s reaction, as it reveals the presence of a new, important character: Toussaint, the secret son of T’Challa and Nakia. He will probably become a new protagonist in Marvel’s subsequent films. Since there is no mention of him in Marvel comics, it’s interesting to know how his name recalls an important historical figure of Haiti’s history: Toussaint Louverture, known as the “father of Haiti.” In this article, we will discover his true story and how it relates to the possible future of Black Panther’s saga and the Marvel universe.

Warframe - Gauss Character Reveal T... Please enable JavaScript Warframe - Gauss Character Reveal Trailer (Saint of Altra Update)

You can find the official trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here on Youtube.

Who’s Toussaint Louverture, and how it relates to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Toussaint Louverture was a general who lived in Saint Domingue (today’s Haiti) in the second half of the 1700s. He was one of the prominent leaders of the Haitian Revolution that took place from 1791 to 1804, determining the birth of Haiti as an independent country and cutting its connection with the French colonial empire.

The Haitian revolution began as a rebellion of the black population against slavery & French domination, riding the wave of the French revolution that in 1789 declared that all individuals were equal. The enslaved people in Saint Domingue found in Toussaint Louverture the perfect leader: a former slave recognized by French colons as a prominent figure for negotiations. After the first failed negotiation attempts in 1791, Toussaint became a strong supporter of slavery abolition and dedicated the last years of his life to this mission.

He adopted the surname Louverture around 1792 as a symbol of his battle: “L’Ouverture” is French for “opening” or “the one who opens the way,” and it represents his role in giving birth to a new direction for that country.

One of his most famous declarations is the one he pronounced in 1793 to the black population of Saint Domingue:

“Brothers and friends, I am Toussaint Louverture; perhaps my name has made itself known to you. I have undertaken vengeance. I want Liberty and Equality to reign in St. Domingue. I am working to make that happen. Unite yourselves to us, brothers and fight with us for the same cause.”

His fights, with the alliance of the Spanish, were responsible for the significant change that came in 1794: the local French government proclaimed the abolition of slavery. During that period, Toussaint was progressively attacked by the Spanish, and between 1794 and 1796, he actually became a French commander, in a controversial volte-face still debated among historians. He later became a general, and at some point, he governed Saint Domingue as a representative of the French government.

As years passed by, his relationship with France became complicated. When Napoleon aimed to restore French authority over Saint Domingue, intending to restore also slavery, Toussaint became the target of a military operation that ended with his arrest and imprisonment. Toussaint Louverture died in prison, in France, in 1803. The rebellion of Saint Domingue’s population started again in those years, after it was clear that the new French government wanted to restore slavery. This last wave of insurrections led to the independence of Haiti on January 1, 1804.

The whole story of Toussaint Louverture is on Wikipedia.

Why is Toussaint relevant to understand Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed the presence of the secret son of T’Challa. His birth name is Toussaint, and it is believed that the figure of Toussaint Louverture inspired the name choice.

From this point of view, the new character of the Marvel universe could represent the new leader of Wakanda and possibly the man who’ll guide its future battles against the enemies. Toussaint is known as the man who drove the revolution that led to Haitian independence: that should be the origin of the name given to T’Challa’s son.

Discover Rihanna’s songs for Black Panther – Wakanda Forever:

Lift Me Up and Born Again