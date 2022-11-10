Louis Tomlinson, Silver Tongues: the lyrics & meaning

Silver Tongues is a single released by Louis Tomlinson in November 2022, a few days before the release of the album Faith In The Future. Fans immediately loved the song, appreciating the sound and the lyrics about love. In this article, we will explore the song’s verses, looking for the meaning behind them, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Ed Sheeran Lyrics To Use As Instagr... Please enable JavaScript Ed Sheeran Lyrics To Use As Instagram Captions

You can find the official lyrics video of the song below.

Silver Tongues: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Silver Tongues is a song that celebrates the happy moments of a love relationship. In the lyrics, Louis Tomlinson recalls all the lovely moments he spends with the girl he loves, hoping they will be together forever. Commenting on the song, the singer said:

“It’s one of the first times that I’ve written a song that I could definitely imagine myself listening to, had I not written it. The track’s very much in line with what I listen to and love musically anyway. Writing that made me feel really confident that I was writing the album I wanted to write. I feel really confident in what’s to come.”

The “silver tongues” are mentioned in the first verse:

Air max’s and silver tongues

Settle in for another heavy one

You said love was a pretty lie

And I choked when your smoke got in my eye

“Silver Tongue” is an expression that indicates someone is persuasive with words. In the song, Louis describes how he loves everything his girl says, so most likely, the term refers to her way of being convincing when she talks.

You said grass was a dirty drug

You like to preach with a vodka in your mug

I love all the things you know

The song’s chorus is a celebration of happiness. Louis Tomlinson is lucky and aware of it and wrote this song to show his appreciation for the relationship he has. Somehow, this could relate to the album’s title, “Faith In The Future“: the singer feels that all pieces of his life are in the right place now, giving him good hopes for his future.

You know it’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

Tomlinson knows the moments he’s living right now are unique, and that’s why he’s sure that he will remember them in the future with a positive memory. He wishes this love would last forever, so none of these memories will fade into melancholy.

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

There’s nowhere else that I would rather be

Silver Tongues is a powerful love song and that’s, after all, the meaning of its lyrics: I love every moment I spend with you and I’m aware I’m lucky to have you. This song is for you, my way to celebrate the happiness I feel with you. And I hope what I feel will last forever.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Below are the full lyrics of Silver Tongues:

Gettin’ high on the amber wave

Going deep for the ones who do the same

Air max’s and silver tongues

Settle in for another heavy one

You said love was a pretty lie

And I choked when your smoke got in my eye

Bad logic and empty cans

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

You know it’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You said grass was a dirty drug

You like to preach with a vodka in your mug

I love all the things you know

But I’m king on a 50-metre road

We stand up tall and beat our chests

We shout some things that we’ll regret

Sit down with a master plan

I know nobody understands

Me like you do

It’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

You and me until the end

Wakin’ up to start again

There’s nowhere else that I would rather be

Because it’s times like these

We’re so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those stupid jokes

Only we know

You know, when I’m with you

I’m so much happier

Nights like these

We’ll remember those songs we wrote

Only we know

You smile at me and say, “It’s time to go”

But I don’t feel like goin’ home