The song in 2022’s Amazon Black Friday commercial

Amazon Black Friday will take place at the end of November 2022, and obviously, the e-shopping giant is heavily showing the commercial announcing it. The first ad that appeared at the beginning of November is now famous as the “yeti commercial,” where a funny yeti discovers the Early Black Friday deals. While waiting for more official commercials released by Amazon, in this article, we will find the song featured in the yeti ad.

The yeti commercial has not been released on Amazon’s official channels yet, but it’s coming up often on TV.

What’s the song in the “yeti commercial” for 2022 Amazon Black Friday?

The song featured in the “yeti commercial” released for the 2022 Amazon Black Friday is Okay Okay by Pino D’Angiò. You can find it in full streaming below.

Pino D’Angiò is an Italian disco artist, most famous for his 1980’s hit Ma Quale Idea. Okay Okay was released the year after, showing his typical funky, groovy style.

The lyrics you can hear in the Amazon Early Black Friday commercial are the following (in Italian and English translation)

Io delle donne non mi fido

Il corteggiamento è un rito

Troppo spesso si finisce

Che una donna ti tradisce

I don’t trust women

Courtship is a ritual

Too often it ends

That a woman cheats on you

The groove does its job of making the commercial more cool and enjoyable.

Amazon already created a massive buzz in the summer of 2022 for the Prime Day commercial, which featured another classic disco tune, this time written dedicatedly for the commercial. You find the complete story here.

