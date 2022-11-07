Courage The Cowardly Dog, the movie: what we know

Courage The Cowardly Dog is a popular animated series created by John R. Dilworth for Cartoon Network. Four seasons are available, released from 1999 to 2002, plus a special episode made in 2014, The Fog of Courage. In the last few years, fans have spread rumors about the possibility of a movie, including practical ideas about the director, the cast, and a possible release date. This article will recap everything we know about it, including names like Jordan Peele mentioned in the director role.

Dog Movie Lover #shorts Please enable JavaScript Dog Movie Lover #shorts

Here you can find the cartoon’s intro from the official Youtube channel.

Courage The Cowardly Dog: will there be a movie?

Short answer: no, no official announcement was shared about any movie in the works for Courage The Cowardly Dog. The recent rumors come from a strong wish from fans that would like to see some new adventures of their beloved cartoon dog.

Courage The Cowardly Dog was already part of a crossover film with Scooby-Doo in 2021. The film was Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, and here you can find the official trailer. The movie was directed by Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton, who has previously directed other Scooby-Doo movies.

In the past, the creator, John R. Dilworth, mentioned on social networks a new project, Before Courage, intended to be a prequel to the series. But as years went by, the project didn’t take shape, and in 2022 Dilworth said that the project had been dropped.

In conclusion, there are no plans to make and release any movie about Courage The Cowardly Dog so far. So why do people talk so much about it? Why did Jordan Peele’s name come out, and why do people even wonder about a possible release date? Let’s clarify.

Why is Jordan Peele mentioned for a Courage The Cowardly Dog movie?

Jordan Peele is an actor, director, and comedian famous for many movies. He’s mostly popular for his horror movies Get Out (2017), Us (2019), and Nope (2021), which marked his identity as a talented modern horror director. But fans recently learned about his talent applied to animated movies for Wendell & Wild, the Netflix animated movie released in 2022: Jordan Peele was co-writer of the screenplay and producer, proving his confidence within the cartoon world. If that’s not enough, Jordan Peele also voiced several characters in the animated series Big Mouth: his most famous role is the Ghost of Duke Ellington.

That’s why many fans are publicly asking Jordan Peele to direct a Courage The Cowardly Dog movie: there is no plan to do it, but the fanbase has already expressed their preference for a possible movie director.

Of course, the most prominent name for a movie about Courage The Cowardly Dog is still the original creator, John R. Dilworth. And someone went quite far about this possibility: let’s see.

The movie idea: is there a cast and a release date?

Again, there are no official plans to make a film about Courage The Cowardly Dog. But if we really want to enter the field of predictions and future possibilities, there is a dedicated website on the Internet with some ideas: it’s the Movie Ideas Wiki, a portal full of fan theories presented as possibilities, never confirmed by anyone. And they have a dedicated page with the idea of a movie about Courage The Cowardly Dog. You can find it here.

The fan theory mentions John R. Dilworth as the preferred director (it’s the most obvious choice), a wished release date placed in 2023 (pretty impossible even if the movie production starts immediately), and a stellar cast that includes names like Steve Buscemi, Jim Carrey, and Nick Nolte. The theory doesn’t have Jordan Peele (it was probably published before Peele’s name started to come up).

Let’s repeat it so we don’t feed any false expectations: nothing lets us think that someone will start working on a movie about Courage The Cowardly Dog anytime soon. It’s only a possible idea that occasionally comes up among fan communities and social networks, which often includes predictions about the director (as it happened with Jordan Peele), the cast, and a possible release date.

That doesn’t prevent us from hoping that something will really come up soon, of course.