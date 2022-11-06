Yum Yum Yum: the song in the Apple iPad commercial

Apple always has excellent taste in picking up the songs for their commercials. We already saw it many times: Harry Styles in the 2022 AirPods ad, Bettye LaVette on the MacBook, and Idris Elba for the iPhone 14. Now it’s the turn of the 2022 iPad 10th Generation, and the song in the commercial triggered huge curiosity because it’s not easy to find. Everybody is looking for the “Yum Yum Yum” song, and in this article, we will satisfy this curiosity.

You can hear the song in this Apple presentation about the new iPad products.

Yum Yum Yum: what’s the song in the Apple iPad 10th Generation commercial?

The song featured in the Apple iPad 10th Generation commercial released in 2022 is Yum! by Eliza Legzdina & Ruckspin. You can find the track in full streaming below.

Eliza Legzdina is a Latvian-British musician who has been active since 2018. Media increasingly talked about her in the last year as one of the promising artists emerging in Europe. One of her songs, Leader of the Pack (always with Ruckspin), is also part of the FIFA 23 soundtrack.

Yum! was released together with the Apple iPad commercial. The song’s lyrics are not yet officially available, but we can clearly hear these lines in the commercial:

Yum yum yum

Give me some, give me some

Yum yum yum

Give me some, give me some

I got all the flavours wrapped in pretty paper

I do you a favour, save you some for later

It’s stylish, modern, an elegant mix of hip-hop and electronic dance music: an excellent choice for the commercial of a technology product that targets young, cool people.

