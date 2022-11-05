Top celebrities that love playing poker

Poker is perhaps the best card game; that’s what every gambler says. Anyone who loves poker knows that even famous TV personalities are hooked on this game and its multiple variations. Poker takes a lot of skill and practice to master, which is why people get shocked when they hear about celebrities excelling at this game.

We have compiled a list of famous movie and TV stars that play and excel at poker. But before that, you should know how to choose the best online poker sites.

How to Choose the Best Online Poker Sites?

Online poker is just as immersive as playing physical poker. But how can you make your online poker experience safe? According to Top10PokerSites.net, this is what you need to look for in an online poker site:

1. Read Online Reviews

Reviews should be the first point you should consider while researching the best online poker sites. Detailed reviews on different websites and customer reviews on TrustPilot and other trustworthy sources can define how good the poker site is.

Look for the negatives and the positives and constructively weigh the pros and cons. Look for extensive reviews that cover everything (sign-up, interface, playing experience, deposit, withdrawal of winnings, etc.).

2. Look for Welcome Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses offer free money to players to play poker on their site. But picking the right ones can be tricky. Find bonuses and promotions that you can successfully clear. Going for big bonuses is a good option if you play with higher stakes frequently. Or else, go for the other ones.

3. Licensing and Security

Don’t forget to check the licensing information mentioned on the website. The online poker site should be licensed to a governing body to make its operation legitimate. Also, look for secure payment options. The site should be SSL encrypted to ensure all your transactions and information remain secure and scam-free.

4. Friendly Customer Support

You can face problems any time in the poker room. So, having courteous and knowledgeable customer support that solves your problem quickly is crucial. Good and 24/7 available customer support can make a big difference in your gaming experience.

Famous Celebrities Who Play Poker

1. Jennifer Tilly

Over the past few years, Jennifer Tilly has been sighted multiple times playing poker. This actress has starred in several A-list films like “Liar Liar”. Putting her acting career aside, Jennifer has made huge sums of winnings from poker. She has won more than $1 million with WSOP and WPT bracelets in her name.

2. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is a famous director, screenwriter, actor, and great poker player. Ben started playing poker in the mid-2000s. He’s so serious about the game that he even took poker lessons from pro players.

He won $800,000 playing Blackjack in 2021 by playing $20K hands within a night. This unbelievable run made the floor managers ban him from ever playing the game at The Hard Rock Cafe in Vegas. Ben also won the first prize of $356K from the California State Poker Championship, later qualifying for the World Poker Tour final tournament in 2004.

3. Tobey Maguire

You can’t miss Spider-Man from this list, as Tobey is an exceptional poker player. In 2004, Maguire started enrolling in poker tournaments and made a lot from them. He took poker training from the famous Canadian player Daniel Negreanu, a 6-time WSOP bracelet winner.

According to many poker players, Tobey was one of the many celebrities who participated in Molly Bloom’s high-stake poker games at The Viper Room, held in the mid-2000s.

4. Matt Damon

Matt Damon is another famous celebrity who loves poker. While researching for his role in ‘Rounders’ opposite Ed Norton, Damon fell in love with the game. Since then, he has continued playing poker while being rumored to take part in Molly Bloom’s poker tables.

But like Ben Affleck, Matt was a respectful player. Although his career isn’t as extensive as Affleck’s, he is still an infamous name around poker tables.

5. Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander is infamous for playing the role of “George Costanza” in Seinfeld. His character was a hopeless all-rounder loser. Fortunately, Alexander took a turn and made poker his second career option.

Looking at his gameplay, he is a competitive and aggressive player. In fact, his wins on the table have benefitted multiple charities (where he sends donations). You can watch his fiery and competitive gameplay on Youtube and learn a thing or two about poker from him.

Conclusion

Poker is a competitive yet fun game with risks involved for players. Players aren’t guaranteed a victory, no matter how famous a celebrity they are. Other than these famous celebrities, there are many others who love playing poker. You can find the best online poker sites if you want to play alongside these celebrities.