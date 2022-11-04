Joji, Die For You: the song lyrics and the meaning

Die For You is a song released by the Japanese singer Joji in November 2022. It’s part of his successful album Smithereens, which also contains Glimpse Of Us, one of the most popular songs of 2022 (you can find our analysis here). Die For You is another sad song about falling out of love, and fans wanted to analyze the lyrics and get deeper into their meaning. In this article, we will explore the song’s message, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Die For You: the lyrics and their meaning

Die For You is a song about processing a breakup. As Joji already tried to do in Glimpse Of Us, also in this song’s lyrics, he elaborates on the sadness and the pain of being alone, far from the girl he loved and still loves.

The song begins with Joji reflecting on his feelings. He feels lonely; the singer doesn’t want to sleep because he misses the sensation of sleeping with the girl he loves. He admits he still needs her.

Swear I couldn’t sleep a wink last night

No point in turning off the lights

Not the same without your head on my shoulders

Growing pains, but I don’t wanna get older

Almost like we left it all on read

A couple feelings that were laid to rest

I didn’t know that the party was over

And it’s true that I need you, get closer

“We left it all on read” is a beautiful metaphor recalling how sometimes we don’t answer to people texting us, interrupting the conversation with a message marked as “read” and unanswered. It’s a modern way to describe how we feel when our love leaves unexpectedly through an image everybody can relate to.

Joji shows steps forward: he’s trying to move on, slowly leaving the breakup behind his shoulders. He sings about burning old photos to let the past go and start looking ahead.

Burning photos, had to learn to let go

I used to weep

Somebody in another skin

“Somebody in another skin” could refer to himself: forcing ourselves to move on while we still feel strong emotions for the person we loved is like trying to live a life we don’t own. We wish we could still love that person and enjoy life with them, but we cannot; therefore, we feel we are living a life that doesn’t belong to us.

As in Glimpse Of Us, Joji has the ability to interpret the girl’s point of view. He hopes she feels good; apparently, she’s happy, which gives him uncomfortable sensations (it’s hard to accept that the person we loved is not in pain as us, it could imply that they loved us less than what we needed). Still, above all, he wants her happiness, so he’s glad to know that she’s not in pain, but that doesn’t exclude the fact that he would still die for her.

I heard that you’re happy without me

And I hope it’s true (I hope, I hope it’s true)

It kills me a little, that’s okay

‘Cause I’d die for you

You know I’d still die for you

Every breakup forces us to think about our destinies. Why didn’t it work, and why didn’t we match as we expected? It’s normal to wonder about the place we have in life. That’s why Joji, in Die For You lyrics, uses the metaphor of the pieces of a puzzle: we love because, ultimately, we want to feel in the right place, completing the puzzle of our life.

I hope you’re getting everything you needed

Found the puzzle piece and feel completed

That is, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Die For You: my love is still strong and alive, I’m in pain, and I miss you so much; without you, I struggle to understand the real sense of my life. But I’m trying; I’m trying so hard to move on and make peace with what happened. Writing songs like Glimpse Of Us and Die For You is likely a catharsis technique for Joji: he expresses his sadness openly and honestly, accelerating its elaboration. And that’s what makes so many people relate to his lyrics.

The complete lyrics

