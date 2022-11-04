Drake, the Circo Loco lyrics on Megan Thee Stallion

On November 4, 2022, Drake released the album Her Loss, a collaborative record written with 21 Savage. As always, the album got everybody’s attention, and people carefully analyzed all the lyrics. One line, in particular, generated a public debate: it’s a line in the song Circo Loco that everybody interpreted as a reference to the rapper Megan Thee Stallion, triggering her angry reaction on Twitter. In this article, we will discover the backstory and the implications of those lyrics.

You can find the official streaming of Circo Loco below.

Circo Loco: the lyrics about Megan Thee Stallion

The lines from Circo Loco lyrics that triggered the public debate are the following:

This b* *h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion

She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling

The way fans interpreted those lines is a reference to the American female rapper Megan Thee Stallion: the words about being shot refer to a controversial incident that took place in July 2020, which led to the arrest of the Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

The whole story of that incident was recapped in this article on Vulture: that night, Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his vehicle. In his car, there was also Megan Thee Stallion, wounded on her foot. Based on her statements that night, she got injured by glass. Tory Lanez was later released on $35,000 bail.

However, some days later, Megan Thee Stallion declared on her Instagram page that she wasn’t wounded by any glass: she was actually shot in her foot by Tory Lanez and had to undergo surgery because of it. According to her public statement, she didn’t say it that night because she was scared: Megan was in the car with Tory Lanez and his bodyguard, police came and interrogated everybody, and she preferred not to accuse him directly at that moment.

After Megan Thee Stallion’s public statement, the investigations upon Tory Lanez took a new direction, and some months later, he was prosecuted for assault. The trial against him about that incident starts in November 2022, and the truth will come up.

If fans interpreted Drake’s lyrics in Circo Loco correctly, the rapper implies that Megan Thee Stallion lies about being shot that night. That triggered Megan Thee Stallion, who tweeted about the line pointing out that it’s not funny to diss or joke about someone getting shot. Megan Thee Stallion made three separate tweets about the debate: you find them here, here, and here.

Rap is often about dissing other personalities on the scene, and Drake is one of those rappers who never step back in front of that possibility. The debate escalated quickly this time, and you now have all the tools to interpret it correctly.

