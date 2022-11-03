Cabinet of Curiosities, the cast: Peter Weller is Lassiter

Cabinet of Curiosities was out on Netflix on October 2022, and it rapidly became one of the most popular visions of the year. Obviously, every episode is different, and the cast has been selected specifically for each part. We have already discovered more about Kate Micucci, the protagonist in The Outside. Today we will explore the actor behind another well-developed character: the billionaire Lionel Lassiter from Episode 7, The Viewing, interpreted by Peter Weller.

You can find the official trailer of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities here on Youtube.

Lionel Lassiter from Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 7, The Viewing: who’s Peter Weller?

Peter Weller is a famous American actor who has been active since 1973. At the moment of the release of his episode of Cabinet of Curiosities, he’s 75. He’s primarily famous for his role as Robocop in the iconic 1987 movie. You can see him in the official trailer below.

Peter Weller played in numerous movies and TV shows over the last decades. He was in David Cronenberg’s Naked Lunch (do you remember him?), Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, and more recently also in Star Trek Into Darkness.

He also appeared in many TV shows, including popular ones like Dexter (here is his most famous line), Sons of Anarchy (here he’s behind the scenes), and 24 (until his character dies).

His role as Lionel Lassiter in Cabinet of Curiosities is another gem of his stunning career, as his character sends a chill up your spine on every line. You can find the complete list of his performances on movies and TV shows on Wikipedia, where you will most likely find also some other presence you liked.

