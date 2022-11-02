The Bad Guys cast: Sam Rockwell voice acting roles

The Bad Guys is a movie produced by Dreamworks Animation Studios in 2022 and landed on Netflix in November. It was one of the most popular animated movies of the year, appreciated by adults and kids. The cast of actors who gave the voices to the movie is full of stars, and Sam Rockwell stands out as the English voice of Mr. Wolf, the protagonist. People were curious to know which other voice roles he had in his acting career: in this article, we will discover more about them.

You can watch the official trailer of The Bad Guys here on Youtube.

Sam Rockwell voice acting: what movies has he voiced in?

Sam Rockwell is an American actor who has been active since 1978. He’s famous for movies like The Green Mile, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Moon, and Iron Man 2, and he also won the Academy Award for his supporting role in 2017’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. You will surely remember him in the scene below from Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Confession of a Dangerous Mind - poisoned cup scene (Sam Rockwell & Julia Roberts) Watch this video on YouTube.

As an acting voice, he contributed to many animated movies. You can find the complete list below:

(2020): the second installment of the Trolls franchise. Sam Rockwell is the voice of Hickory, the troll with green skin and orange hair; you can see it in this famous scene. The One and Only Ivan (2020): a movie produced by Disney studios, inspired by the true story of Ivan the gorilla. Sam Rockwell is indeed the voice of Ivan; you can hear his voice in the movie trailer.

The Bad Guys is the last movie Sam Rockwell played in his voice acting career, showing his eclecticism and flexibility again. We will surely hear his voice again in the future.

You can find all his roles in movies, TV shows, and theatres on his dedicated Wikipedia page.

