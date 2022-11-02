Takeoff: the best songs & lyrics from Migos rapper

On November 1, 2022, the American rap scene got shocked by the news of Takeoff’s death: the famous rapper, a member of the trio Migos, was shot outside a private party in Houston. Takeoff was co-author of many favorite rap songs of recent years, and obviously, people want to rediscover now his best lyrics. This article will propose a selection of his best contributions in the last few years.

Note: this selection doesn’t include Bad and Boujee, Migos’ most famous song, because Takeoff didn’t sing in that track.

Motorsport by Migos, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B

Motorsport was released in December 2017, and it’s still one of the favorite tracks ever made with Takeoff’s contribution. You can find below the official video.

Takeoff appears at minute 3:54, with the lyrics you find below. The song was about money and success, and Takeoff contributed by expressing his position. He even dared to allude to Nicki Minaj showing him some private parts of her body, triggering her after the release (she tweeted about it after the song was released, taking it with philosophy).

Brand new Chanels (Chanels)

I scuffed ’em runnin’ from 12 (12)

Ain’t make no commitment with none of you b* *hes

‘Cause money is treatin’ me well (Uh-uh)

If Nicki should show me her ti**y

Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won’t tell (Swear)

If I get to play with that kitty

I wonder how many platinums we gon’ sell (Albums)

Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)

Now I cannot feel the wheel (Woah)

My chest bad, give me chills (Ice)

And the left hand on Richard Mille (Ice)

Not the watch, but the price on the ice

If you don’t know what that is (Huh)

Motorsport, motorville

Abort the mission, that’s a kill (Pew, pew, brrr)

Messy by Quavo & Takeoff

Messy was the last release by Takeoff, out in October 2022, and written with his pal Quavo, another member of Migos. The official video was published the day before Takeoff’s death; you can find it here.

Messy is again a song about success, money, and fame, as often approached by modern rap, with that typical braggy attitude that identifies rappers. Takeoff sings in the first half of the song; you can find below the best lyrics from this song:

I know you n**as wanna be me, but it’s levels

I got the gang tatted on me, that’s forever

Wanna know my moves and all my spots, but I move clever

Wanna know my stash, how much I got, but I ain’t gon’ tell ’em

Last Memory by Takeoff: the lyrics

Last Memory is the most popular track released by Takeoff as a solo artist. He released it in 2018 and still gains views after many years. You can find the official video below.

Here is the rhythm of his lyrics in the chorus:

Woke up this morning, can’t remember nothing

Two b* *hes just flew in from London (Two b* *hes)

Last thing I remember they callin’ me daddy

The mattress was covered in money (In hunnids)

Casper by Takeoff: the lyrics

Casper is another song released by Takeoff as a solo artist in 2018. The song contains some of the most explicit lyrics he ever wrote. You can find below the official video and some lines from the chorus.

Bad b* *h (Bad)

Small waist, pretty face (Pretty)

Havin’ my way (Havin’, havin’)

She let me n*t on her face (Eugh)

Stay in your place (Stay in your)

Shut up and stay out the way (Shut up)

Decided what I’m gonna do today (What?)

I’ma ghost ride the Wraith (Ghost)

Stir Fry by Migos

Stir Fry is the most popular song released by Migos, with Takeoff singing. You can hear his lines from minute 2:30 in the official video below.

Stir Fry talks about cooking chicken in the rapper’s kitchen, but, as you can imagine, it’s a metaphor for preparing something different, for which police could chase them. We leave it to your imagination:

In the kitchen, curry chicken, call it stir fry

Takeoff, I’m the bird keeper, let the birds fly

Why you tryna take my prize? You a dead guy

Of course, I gotta keep a watch out through my bird eye

You can find more songs from Takeoff by searching for him on Youtube, and you can discover Migos’ best tracks on their official channel.

