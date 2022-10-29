Juice WRLD, In My Head: the lyrics & their meaning

In My Head is a song released by Juice WRLD in October 2022. It was again a track that went viral immediately after the release, as it often happens with the American rapper (last time it was with Bye Bye). Fans wanted to explore the song’s lines a bit, trying to get the message behind them: in this article, we will analyze the meaning of In My Head, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

In My Head: the lyrics and their meaning

In My Head is a song about the difficulties of a troubled life. In the lyrics, Juice WRLD admits that his life is full of pain and trauma, and making money doesn’t make it better. He’s in a complicated mental state, and that’s what he says in this song: I’m stuck in my head and surrounded by my problems.

The chorus explains how all the problems and the chaos are the reason why the rapper “gets high so much,” as the song says later: he tries to escape the issues through marijuana. But he’s the first one saying it out loud: it doesn’t work, and just the opposite, it makes the pain worse.

Fill my lungs with Ganja (Ganja)

When they fill my brain with drama (Drama)

From my past, I have all this trauma (Trauma)

Getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems

But it don’t work, uh, no, it won’t work out (Work out, yes)

But it don’t work, no, it won’t work out (Yes)

Yeah, it don’t work, now the pain’s worse (Pain’s worse)

From the song, we don’t have indications about the nature of the problem he refers to. But we have a clear statement:

I’m stuck in my head too much

I’m trapped in my head too much

Based on these words, the rapper feels the weight of his life mostly on his head. Something happened, and it may have to do with a girl and a breakup, as we can understand from the following lines:

Broken machine, no, it won’t work

But I get cash, so she gon’ twerk

Heartbreak Hotel, leave a ho hurt

‘Cause I been hurt, had a hole first

In my chest, it made my life lifeless

Like God, how could this happen?

Losing my traction

The presence of a heartbreak could be the leading cause of why life seems so heavy and troubled right now. Thoughts accumulate one above the other, and the feeling is that we are stuck. Our life doesn’t move on. Cleverly, Juice WRLD repeats it in the lyrics: I’m stuck in my head. I probably need input to move, and then life will evolve again.

That’s how we can recap the meaning of the lyrics: my life is complicated, and currently, I feel blocked in my head. I’m trying to collect the good energies to move on, and meanwhile, my instinct wants me to get high and forget about my issues. Surely a temporary feeling, crystallized by Juice WRLD in this song.

The complete lyrics

Fill my lungs with Ganja (Ganja)

When they fill my brain with drama (Drama)

From my past, I have all this trauma (Trauma)

Getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems

But it don’t work, uh, no, it won’t work out (Work out, yes)

But it don’t work, no, it won’t work out (Yes)

Yeah, it don’t work, now the pain’s worse (Pain’s worse)

Yeah, it’s gon’ hurt (Gon’ hurt)

Hope it all works out (All works out)

Um, I’m stuck in my head too much (I’m stuck in my—)

I’m stuck in my head, um (Head, um)

I’m stuck in my head too much (I’m stuck in my—)

Tryna see where I fell from (Fell from)

Feels like I’m in hell, um

Shibuya to Belgium

Yeah, I seen it all

Came a long way, walkin’ limp from a crawl

Um, I’m trapped in my head too much (My head)

I’m trapped in my head (My head)

Um, I’m trapped in my head too much (My head)

They wonder why I get high as f**k

They wonder why I get high so much

Um, it’s because

Um, I’m trapped in my head too much

I’m trapped in my head (My head, in my head)

Fill my lungs with Ganja (Ganja)

When they fill my brain with drama (Drama)

From my past, I have all this trauma (Trauma)

Getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems

But it don’t work, uh, no, it won’t work out (Work out, yes)

But it don’t work, no, it won’t work out (Yes)

Yeah, it don’t work, now the pain’s worse (Pain’s worse)

Yeah, it’s gon’ hurt (Gon’ hurt)

Hope it all works out (All works out)

Broken machine, no, it won’t work (Won’t work)

But I get cash, so she gon’ twerk (Yeah)

Heartbreak Hotel (Yeah), leave a ho hurt (Oh, yeah)

‘Cause I been hurt (Yeah), had a hole first (Oh, yeah)

In my chest, it made my life lifeless

Like God, how could this happen?

Losing my traction (Losing my traction)

Um, I’m stuck in my head too much (Much)

I’m stuck in my head, um (Head, um)

I’m trapped and I can’t run (I’m trapped in my—)

In my head, um

Fill my lungs with Ganja (Ganja)

When they fill my brain with drama (Drama)

From my past, I have all this trauma (Trauma)

Getting cash, hope the racks solve my problems

But it don’t work, uh, no, it won’t work out (Work out, yes)

But it don’t work, no, it won’t work out (Yes)

Yeah, it don’t work, now the pain’s worse (Pain’s worse)

Yeah, it’s gon’ hurt (Gon’ hurt)

Hope it all works out (All works out)