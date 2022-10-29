Cabinet of Curiosities, the cast: who’s Kate Micucci?

Cabinet Of Curiosities is a popular TV series released by Netflix in October 2022. Created by Guillermo Del Toro as an anthological horror show, the series has immediately won the viewers’ interest: the stories are fresh and challenging, the production is intense, and the choice of actors composing the cast is excellent. One character, in particular, drew everybody’s attention: Stacey, the protagonist of episode 4, The Outside, a girl who lives a terrifying experience due to the dangerous lotion AloGlo. The actress interpreting Stacey is Kate Micucci, and we have seen her often in the last few years: let’s discover where.

Stranger Things - Season 4 Review (... Please enable JavaScript Stranger Things - Season 4 Review (SPOILERS) | The Commentary Booth - Episode 121

You can find the official trailer of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities here on Youtube.

Stacey from Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 4, The Outside: who’s Kate Micucci?

The actress interpreting Stacey, the main character of Cabinet of Curiosities Episode 4, The Outside, is the American comedian, musician, and actress Kate Micucci. She’s famous as part of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates, popular on Youtube. Below you can find one of their most viewed videos from their official channel.

Weed Card by Garfunkel and Oates (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Besides her growth inside Garfunkel and Oates, we saw Kate Micucci several times in theatres and TV shows in the last few years: she appeared in 5 episodes of Scrubs as Stephanie Gooch, Ted’s girlfriend (here is a clip that you will remember), and she was in 8 episodes of The Big Bang Theory as Lucy, who’ll become Raj’s girlfriend (do you remember this awkward date?). She’s Shelley from the Fox sitcom Raising Hope and also appeared in this episode of How I Met Your Mother.

Kate Micucci is also the voice of Velma Dinkley in the Scooby Doo animated saga (you find her in the last part of this video) and Terri in Amphibia. You can find on Wikipedia the complete list of her performances in movies and TV shows.

The role of Kate Micucci in Cabinet of Curiosities as Stacey proves her flexibility in acting also for different kinds of characters: a brave choice by those who made the choices for the series’ cast.

Discover other stories about movies & TV shows on Auralcrave