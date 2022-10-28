Jin, The Astronaut: the English lyrics & the meaning

The Astronaut is a song released by the South-Korean singer Jin in October 2022, during his solo period out of the BTS. Given the artist’s popularity, the song became immediately viral, entering the week’s trending music. It’s a beautiful, emotional ballad written together with Coldplay, and people wanted to know more about the lyrics and their meaning. This article will analyze the song, and you’ll also find the English translation of the lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
The Astronaut: the lyrics and their meaning
The Astronaut is a sweet love song exposed using astronomic terminology. In the lyrics, Jin compares the girl he loves to a shining star that dissolves darkness; he also relates himself to a wandering asteroid with no direction until he meets her.
Love inspires the metaphors of the song. In the beginning, Jin sings about the moment he meets the girl he loves, comparing the encounter to the final destiny of an asteroid drifting in the universe.
Oh, you became my universe
The story of us
Like that asteroid driftin’ by without a destination
I, too, was just driftin’ along
The song’s second verse expresses the effect this love has on him: like the light of a star dissipating the darkness. From this point of view, Jin considers love as salvation: without it, there is only void and darkness.
Just as the Milky Way shines upon the darkest roads
You were shinin’ towards me
The only light found in the darkness
On my path to you
The chorus is a simple description of how love turns life into heaven. It’s an irresistible sensation for Jin, who’s aware that this is what life should feel like. He feels lucky for these sensations and passionately sings his happiness, like an astronaut loving his universe.
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I’ve never felt
That’s the simple meaning of the lyrics inside The Astronaut: I love you like every planet loves the shining star it spins around; without you, it’s only darkness, and I sing this song as a love message for you.
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete English lyrics
You and me
An unendin’ history
Oh, you became my universe
The story of us
Like that asteroid driftin’ by without a destination
I, too, was just driftin’ along
Every dream I found in the darkness
Starting anew this story
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I’ve never felt
You and me
Like a star that doesn’t shatter
Becomin’ your dream
To travel throughout the universe
Just as the Milky Way shines upon the darkest roads
You were shinin’ towards me
The only light found in the darkness
On my path to you
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I never felt
I feel this way I never felt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
A life, a sparkle in your eyes
Heaven comin’ through
And I love you
And I love you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh