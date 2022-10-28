Jin, The Astronaut: the English lyrics & the meaning

The Astronaut is a song released by the South-Korean singer Jin in October 2022, during his solo period out of the BTS. Given the artist’s popularity, the song became immediately viral, entering the week’s trending music. It’s a beautiful, emotional ballad written together with Coldplay, and people wanted to know more about the lyrics and their meaning. This article will analyze the song, and you’ll also find the English translation of the lyrics at the end.

The Astronaut: the lyrics and their meaning

The Astronaut is a sweet love song exposed using astronomic terminology. In the lyrics, Jin compares the girl he loves to a shining star that dissolves darkness; he also relates himself to a wandering asteroid with no direction until he meets her.

Love inspires the metaphors of the song. In the beginning, Jin sings about the moment he meets the girl he loves, comparing the encounter to the final destiny of an asteroid drifting in the universe.

Oh, you became my universe

The story of us

Like that asteroid driftin’ by without a destination

I, too, was just driftin’ along

The song’s second verse expresses the effect this love has on him: like the light of a star dissipating the darkness. From this point of view, Jin considers love as salvation: without it, there is only void and darkness.

Just as the Milky Way shines upon the darkest roads

You were shinin’ towards me

The only light found in the darkness

On my path to you

The chorus is a simple description of how love turns life into heaven. It’s an irresistible sensation for Jin, who’s aware that this is what life should feel like. He feels lucky for these sensations and passionately sings his happiness, like an astronaut loving his universe.

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I’ve never felt

That’s the simple meaning of the lyrics inside The Astronaut: I love you like every planet loves the shining star it spins around; without you, it’s only darkness, and I sing this song as a love message for you.

The complete English lyrics

You and me

An unendin’ history

Oh, you became my universe

The story of us

Like that asteroid driftin’ by without a destination

I, too, was just driftin’ along

Every dream I found in the darkness

Starting anew this story

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I’ve never felt

You and me

Like a star that doesn’t shatter

Becomin’ your dream

To travel throughout the universe

Just as the Milky Way shines upon the darkest roads

You were shinin’ towards me

The only light found in the darkness

On my path to you

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I never felt

I feel this way I never felt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

A life, a sparkle in your eyes

Heaven comin’ through

And I love you

And I love you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh