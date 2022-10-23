NBA Youngboy, I Admit: the lyrics & the meaning

I Admit is a song released by the American rapper NBA Youngboy in October 2022. It’s a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, the second one after 2020’s What That Speed Bout!?, and fans loved the song’s mood and message, especially looking at how the two artists interacted. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Admit Meaning | Admit in a Sentence... Please enable JavaScript Admit Meaning | Admit in a Sentence | Most common words in English #shorts

You can find the music video of the song below.

NBA Youngboy "I Admit" ft. Nicki Minaj (Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube

I Admit: the lyrics and their meaning

I Admit is a song about feeling attracted to and owned by the person we like. It’s not precisely a love song, as NBA Youngboy never mentions that feeling in the lyrics, but his way of showing affection is through desire and physical attraction. Nicki Minaj plays the role of a girl who likes Youngboy and shows it in her rap.

From the chorus, we understand that the girl Youngboy likes is not fully committed to him and dates other boys from time to time. Nevertheless, the rapper has an admission to make, giving this title to the song: he likes her and needs her.

Give no care ’bout who you f**k, she know I’m a gangster

You all mine, don’t you let ’em get in your mind, baby

I admit you got that, “Ooh-ooh”

And I like the way you do, ooh

Needed you from the start, but only if you knew

The doubts about her commitment come up again in NBA’s verse, where he wishes he had proof that she’s solid to him.

Prove to me that you’re solid

You want my heart, girl; you got it

It never gon’ matter what they challenge me

Wish you standin’ on side of me

Youngboy is definitely involved, and that’s why the doubts are so hard to manage. In a perfect world, she would be as involved as him, and no one would worry about anything, but in this case, she looks elusive, representing a red flag for the rapper. However, he still doesn’t want to let her go.

I would hate to see you run, I want you here with me now

And never for the go

When Nicki Minaj enters the lyrics in I Admit, she interprets the kind of words that NBY Youngboy would like to hear from the girl he likes. Nicki explicitly says she wants Youngboy; she knows he’s a tough boy. She shows care and affection by praying he’s safe at home.

I know you slime, I know you ain’t lackin’, you violent

Them n**as ran down on yo’ homie, now you slidin’

If I don’t pick up when you call, you gon’ be wildin’

But, I just pray you make it home

After all, she mirrors his attraction by replying with the same sense of ownership that NBA Youngboy feels:

I know you slime, I know you mine

And everytime you with me, bitches be cryin’

Both rappers mix these messages with their typical rap style, where they brag about their positions against haters and competitors and how they are the best in their art. Those are the personalities fans know from NBA Youngboy and Nicki Min. It’s no surprise that the two blend so well when making music together.

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside I Admit: I like you, I need you, and I hope you won’t get too distracted by the other guys you want. I wish you returned what I feel for you, and I’ll be waiting for it because you are mine.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

(NBA Youngboy)

Give no care ’bout who you f**k, she know I’m a gangster (Grr, grr, grr)

I flash out bad, I don’t care who in here, now, girl bring yo’ a – here

You all mine, don’t you let ’em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I admit you got that, “Ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

Needed you from the start, but only if you knew

Go make sure you shine some time

I got babygirl, you know I’m slime

(NBA YoungBoy)

Prove to me that you’re solid

You want my heart, girl, you got it (Oh, na, na)

It never gon’ matter what they challenge me

Wish you standin’ on side of me

She know I’m gang-bangin’ violent

And know I got plenty bodies

Run to the stage, YoungBoy in the buildin’

Got the bag in, time to turn up this s**t

Hit ’em both straight, I ain’t got no limp

Stay intact, it don’t matter how hard it get

I’ma buy both, ain’t no hardest pick

Tryin’ hard for the slump, I’m gon’ need no attempt

Steady keepin’ my head, I’m on top of the rim

I been breathin’ and dyin’, she want me to live, yeah

She know, put this money aside and put it on (Woah-oh)

I would hate to see you run, I want you here with me now

And never for the go

(NBA Youngboy)

Give no care ’bout who you f**k, she know I’m a gangster (Grr, grr, grr)

I flash out bad, I don’t care who in here, now, girl bring yo’ a – here

You all mine, don’t you let ’em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I admit you got that, “Ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

Needed you from the start, but only if you knew

Go make sure you shine some time

I got babygirl, you know I’m slime

(Nicki Minaj)

I know you slime, I know you ain’t lackin’, you violent

Them n**as ran down on yo’ homie, now you slidin’

If I don’t pick up when you call, you gon’ be wildin’

But, I just pray you make it home

Ayy, yo, and we still on that get-back

Poppin’ chains, don’t give shit back

Backshots get that grip back

Go down with yo’ lick back

Real n**as don’t play with a bad b* *h, he ain’t finna risk that

Soon as I give it to him, he finna get my name on his next tat’

Go against me, where your suicide letter?

B* *h wanna kill theyself, then I let her

Soon as he say it’s go-time, I get her

Told that b* *h, “Bow down,” when I met her

You a amateur, ho, I’m in the league

Point guard, tongue out, oh, look at the speed

I don’t lick the rims on shots, I all net her

Jumpshot wetter, NBA better (Gangsta Grillz)

NBA better, NBA better, NBA YoungBoy better (This is a public service announcement)

It ain’t no question (Do not be alarmed)

Ain’t no discussion, yeah, they know YoungBoy better (Yeah, they know YoungBoy)

(NBA Youngboy)

Give no care ’bout who you f**k, she know I’m a gangster (Grr, grr, grr)

I flash out bad, I don’t care who in here, now, girl bring yo’ a – here

You all mine, don’t you let ’em get in your mind, baby (Ooh)

I admit you got that, “Ooh-ooh” (Ooh-ooh)

And I like the way you do, ooh (You do, ooh)

Needed you from the start, but only if you knew

Go make sure you shine some time

I got babygirl, you know I’m slime

(Nicki Minaj)

I know you slime, I know you mine

And everytime you with me, b* *hes be cryin’

I know you lyin’, I let you slide

It’s Queen Sleeze, in the forty with me, that b* *h’ll die