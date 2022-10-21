It’s a question that triggers the attention of fans quite constantly. Especially after the release of every new song by Taylor Swift that hints about her love relationship: it happened again in October 2022, after the release of her new album Midnights, where the pop singer mentioned the topic of marriage. The point is clear: Taylor Swift and the British actor Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016, and people wonder if the two are engaged and are getting married soon. In this article, we will discover all the updated answers.

25 Best Luke Combs Quotes, Lyrics a... Please enable JavaScript 25 Best Luke Combs Quotes, Lyrics and Instagram Captions

You can find the early snippets of Midnights‘ lyrics shared before the album release here.

The lyrics in Midnights: are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn getting married?

Taylor Swift is proud of how she managed to keep her love relationship private and under the radar. There are no official statements shared with the media, and neither she shares thoughts about it on her social networks, so there is nothing official about the status of her relationship with Joe Alwyn. But there are a lot of theories, and people have some answers about the possibility that the two will get married soon.

From time to time, some magazine publishes an article where they swear they have exclusive sources confirming that the two are engaged and will get married soon. Even in those cases, there has never been any confirmation, so they fall under the possible hypothesis. The best way to understand more is by analyzing the lyrics from Taylor Swift’s last album Midnights, out in October 2022, and searching for hints about how her relationship is progressing.

The song that delves more into love and relationships on the album Midnights is Lavender Haze. In the lyrics, Taylor Swift describes her “melancholia” while “staring at the ceiling” with her boyfriend. And she mentions that people keep asking if she will ever be his bride. She says she doesn’t care about the expectations and pressures from others, as she doesn’t like that people assume that life has to go always according to the stereotype that wants people always to get married and have kids. She refers to that set of stereotypes as the “1950 s**t.”

Staring at the ceiling with you

Oh, you don’t ever say too much

And you don’t really read into

My melancholia

All they keep asking me

Is if I’m gonna be your bride

The only kinda girl they see

Is a one-night or a wife

I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say

No deal

The 1950s s**t they want from me

From the lyrics above, the message appears more clearly: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are not really focusing on marriage as the only way their relationship can evolve. She considers that just a social stereotype; from this, we can assume that the two intend to be together without getting married, at least for now.

In Midnights, there is even a song co-written with Joe Alwyn under his pseudonym William Bowery. In that song, Taylor Swift describes how the domestic space is a safe nest to reach, in contrast with the political madness she hears currently in the outer world.

They said the end is coming

Everyone’s up to something

I found myself a-running home to your sweet nothings

Outside they’re push and shoving

You’re in the kitchen humming

All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing

That’s undoubtedly a confirmation that the two are living together and happy. The relationship between Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn is stable and proceeds normally. The two probably have no strong reasons to think about getting married soon, and they will keep their relationship away from the media for a long time.

That can be considered good news. And probably, the only piece of news that we will get from Taylor Swift about the topic, at least for now.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave