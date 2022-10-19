Taylor Swift, the album Midnights: all lyrics available

Taylor Swift is probably the most famous music artist in the world right now. Music lovers massively stream her songs, and her lyrics are always able to catch the attention because of her peculiar way of creating stories in every track. Fall 2022 was characterized by an extended wait for her new album, Midnights, out on October 21. The singer was careful not to reveal details about her new songs too early, and that’s why there is so much secret around her new lyrics. But we know something: let’s delve into it.

You can find here on TikTok a timeline released by Taylor Swift, tracking the milestones that will accompany the wait for the release of her new album Midnights.

Taylor Swift, the 2022 album Midnights: here are all the lyrics available

There is a reason why the most attentive fans already know some of the lyrics belonging to Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights: it’s because the singer shared some single lines from her new songs through an extended collaboration with Spotify, and many billboards have appeared around the hotspots worldwide with words coming from the new album.

We don’t know what lines belong to what songs. But below, you can find the lines shared until now on the billboards, under the collaboration between Taylor Swift and Spotify to promote her album Midnights:

I should not be left to my own devices

I polish up real nice

Meet us at midnight

Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line

Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?

The ones above represent the complete list of lyrics released so far from the new album by Taylor Swift, Midnights. If you want to stay updated in real-time, the best way is to follow Taylor Nation, the massive fan club active on Twitter.

The first music video released from the album will be Anti Hero. You’ll know more about it soon on our pages.

