I just wanna rock, body ody ah: Lil Uzi Vert’s viral lyrics

Just Wanna Rock is a viral song by American rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The track was officially shared on his Youtube channel on October 18, 2022, but users on TikTok already knew it well. The full lyrics are available, you can find them at the end of this article, and we will explore them here, analyzing their meaning. So next time you hear the famous line “I just wanna rock, body ody ah,” you’ll know the origin.

The Weeknd Lyrics Captions For Inst... Please enable JavaScript The Weeknd Lyrics Captions For Instagram | The Weeknd Song Lyrics To Use As Instagram Captions

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock [Official Visualizer] Watch this video on YouTube

I just wanna rock, body ody ah: the viral lyrics and their meaning

“I just wanna rock, body ody ah,” is the most famous line in Lil Uzi Vert’s song released in 2022. It appears in the first verse of the song:

Ha, 1600 block, I just wanna rock

I just wanna, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

I just wanna rock, body-ody ah

The snippet of this part of the song was released on TikTok in September in a profile that wasn’t directly related to Lil Uzi Vert. You can find it here. The audio became immediately viral, reused by hundreds of creators, and became well-known in the video social network.

The line refers to the origins of Lil Uzi Vert’s style: 1600 block is the area in Philadelphia where the rapper was raised. “Being rock” is one of Uzi’s distinctive traits, as people consider him one of the most rock artists in the rap scene. He defines himself as “the only living rockstar,” as in this article on Cool Accidents.

That’s the song’s meaning: I want to sound rock as no one in the rap scene. I’ll release hits different from what you people expect. And I’ll be able to develop a unique vibe.

Lil Uzi Vert is not new to viral songs. This last song was released as a separate single after the EP Red & White was out a couple of months before.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah

I just wanna rock

Body-ody, ah

(Shake it down)

Damn

Damn

(MC, make another hit) Woah

This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)

This ain’t what you want

This ain’t what you want

Ha, 1600 block, I just wanna rock (Shake it down)

I just wanna, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

I just wanna rock, body-ody, yeah (Shake it down)

Shawty got that body-ody, ah, ah, ah (Shake it down)

Hit her once, no ties (Shake it-shake it)

How the f**k you gon’ kill my vibe? (Shake it down)

Stand on my money, don’t know my size (Shake it-shake it)

Pick them sides, and you better choose wisely (Shake it-shake it down-down)

That’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five (Shake it-shake it)

That’s my high

Damn

Damn (One, two, three, four, throw up the five)

(MC, make another hit) Woah

This ain’t what you want (Project, Project X)

This ain’t what you want

This ain’t what you want

Buh, buh, buh, buh (Down, down)

Buh, buh, buh, buh (Down, down)

Buh, buh, buh, buh (Down, down)

Buh, buh, buh, buh (Down, shake it down)