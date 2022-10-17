Lil Baby, Forever: the song lyrics & their meaning

Forever is among the most popular tracks from Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me, released in October 2022. We already analyzed the single Heyy here, and Forever is another case of trending music produced by the American rapper for the passion of its lyrics and melody. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Lil Baby - Forever (Lyric Video) ft. Fridayy Watch this video on YouTube

Forever: the song lyrics and the meaning

Forever is a song about the passion that drives you toward the person you want. In the lyrics, Lil Baby describes how attracted he is to the girl he wants, even if they are not in an actual relationship. He accepts that she has another boyfriend, but he wants to spend time with her, kissing her and enjoying the pleasure of being physically together.

The urban slang typical of Lil Baby’s rap is always present: the rapper talks about how he missed her body and how he’s attracted every time he sees her pics on social media. He wonders why they had to stay three months not seeing each other:

Bae, stop playin’, I’ll beat your a--

You be on some toxic s**t but I cannot get off this b* *h, I

Haven’t seen you in three months, I miss you, can I see you, bae?

Every time I see one of your pictures, that s**t drives me crazy

Girl, I know you miss a n**a

Especially how I kiss it

Message say delivered

Why the f**k you keep goin’ missing on me?

He knows one of the reasons is that she has a boyfriend. But that doesn’t represent an obstacle to him: he’s ok with being an occasional lover, sneaking out of the back door if needed, and letting her continue her relationship. He also talks about “sharing” in his single Heyy, confirming that she strongly attracts him.

Ayy, tell that n**a we gon’ have to share you, I ain’t trippin’ on it

One more time might be the best for both of us

They’ll never know when I’m with you, I play a different role

I ain’t never tried to hold you, n**as try to high and low me

I can break it down in dumbest terms and show you how you owe me

Still try and back door me, I know how to go about it

Lil Baby is ready to do everything to have her once again, even occasionally. He promises he will act according to the role she will assign him. Although he’s not mentioning feelings in the song, the attraction and care are so strong that he feels they can be seen as a valuable offer, and he hopes she will accept it.

The chorus recaps the urge to see her. The rapper is there, ready to be present in the way and the moment she desires.

I know you miss me

Who it’s gon’ be if it ain’t me, lil’ baby?

I’m in your city

‘Cause I need it one more time

Might lose it all, I swear

I need it tonight, ooh, ah

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Forever: I miss you, and I want, even though we are not together and you have a relationship. Please define the terms under which I can still see you, and I’ll respect them carefully. After all, Foverer is a song about passion, about what we are keen to do to satisfy our strongest desires.

The complete lyrics

I know you miss me

Who it’s gon’ be if it ain’t me, lil’ baby?

I’m in your city

‘Cause I need it one more time

Might lose it all, I swear

I need it tonight, ooh, ah

How we get so deep so fast?

Bae, stop playin’, I’ll beat your a--

You be on some toxic s**t but I cannot get off this b* *h, I

Haven’t seen you in three months, I miss you, can I see you, bae?

Every time I see one of your pictures, that s**t drives me crazy

Girl, I know you miss a n**a

Especially how I kiss it

Message say delivered

Why the f**k you keep goin’ missing on me?

Every time he get back in the picture, you act different on me

Ayy, tell that n**a we gon’ have to share you, I ain’t trippin’ on it

One more time might be the best for both of us

Maybe we should talk about it later when we sober up

Maybe we should keep it goin’, maybe we should let it go

Feel like if it’s meant it’s what it is so just let it flow

Got somethin’ to handle so I’ma be here for a couple hours

Figured out you like them, my assistant keep on sendin’ flowers

They got they own business, tell me why the f**k they all in ours?

Mama raised a lot of things but she ain’t raised no f**in’ coward

We went to the moon last time, I’m tryna go back

We been doin’ our thing for a while but they don’t know that

I be buyin’ you all type of bags but you can’t show that

I be playin’ the cut until you come back

I know you miss me

Who it’s gon’ be if it ain’t me, lil’ baby?

I’m in your city

‘Cause I need it one more time

Might lose it all, I swear

I need it tonight, ooh, ah

Thinkin’ how we played out

Really I feel off about it but ain’t never said it

We ain’t gotta talk about it

They’ll never know when I’m with you, I play a different role

Can’t move off emotion, this s**t deep now I got self-control

I ain’t never tried to hold you, n**as try to high and low me

I can break it down in dumbest terms and show you how you owe me

Still try and back door me, I know how to go about it

I know everything but I treat you like I don’t know about it

Wildin’ in Skyami, we took shrooms and caught a different vibe

B* *es can’t f**k with you, you the one, for real, I peep your style

I gotta get to it, I’m OT so it’s gon’ be a while

It feel a lil’ better when I ain’t seen you, yeah

I know you miss me

Who it’s gon’ be if it ain’t me, lil’ baby?

I’m in your city

‘Cause I need it one more time

Might lose it all, I swear

I need it tonight, ooh, ah