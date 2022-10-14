Blink 182, Edging: the song lyrics and their meaning

Edging is a song released by Blink 182 in October 2022. It marks the band’s return after the reunion with its historical leader Tom DeLonge, the first song with him since 2012. Fans were excited to watch the band’s return to its stable formation and wanted to understand the song’s lyrics and meaning better. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official audio of the song below.

Edging: the song lyrics and their meaning

Edging is a punk rock song about the band’s spirit and the return of its vocalist Tom DeLonge. In the lyrics, the singer talks about his punk attitude through several metaphors and mentions that he left everybody brokenhearted, referring to the period when he left the band.

The song’s beginning shows the punk attitude and its effects quickly:

I ain’t that cool, a little f**ed in the head

They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead

Get the rope, get the rope

Get the rope, get the rope

I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse

She tried to pray it away, so I f**ed her in church

Don’t you know? Don’t you know?

Don’t you know? Yeah, don’t you know?

Being punk is a bit like being cursed, out of society, and against every scheme. It doesn’t make you cool. And this attitude, which tends to break structures every time it faces them, led the singer to leave the band twice. But he describes that period as among the dead, and he’s glad the band welcomed him back again.

The chorus then reflects on the effects the split had on their fans:

No way, no, I leave them broken-hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (This way)

Whatcha say? (Whatcha say?) Wanna play?

Tom DeLonge wants to bring down the expectations people have for him. He anticipates it: he will let people down again. It’s an implicit request to lower the expectations, as the singer prefers to enjoy the return lightheartedly.

Yea, don’t be fooled, I’m only letting you down

They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd

Like a ghost, like a ghost

The lyrics of Edging combine the punk attitude that always characterized the band, refreshed for the song that marked this return, and the explanation of the split, justified by the innate instinct Tom has to leave in front of a stable structure. All this is explained with a little sense of guilt, expressed in the following lines:

I know there’s a special place in hell

That my friends and I know well

There’s a perfect place to go

When it’s time to lose control

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Edging: I’m back, and I still preserve my inborn punk attitude; I know I made a mess leaving the band for ten years, but that’s the way I am, and I’m glad to be back, positively welcomed by everybody.

The complete lyrics

I ain’t that cool, a little f**ed in the head

They’ll be hangin’ me quick when I’m back from the dead

Get the rope, get the rope

Get the rope, get the rope

I’m a punk rock kid, I came from hell with a curse

She tried to pray it away, so I f**ed her in church

Don’t you know? Don’t you know?

Don’t you know? Yeah, don’t you know?

They say “You’re not safe here if I

Stay with a knife that sharp”

No way, no, I leave them broken-hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (This way)

Whatcha say? (Whatcha say?) Wanna play?

Yea, don’t be fooled, I’m only letting you down

They pursue me on foot, but I hid in the crowd

Like a ghost, like a ghost

Like a ghost, like a ghost

The seats of my car are filled with cigarette burns

I got a fire in my eye, a little blood on my shirt

Let’s hit the road, hit the road

Hit the road, hit the road

I know there’s a special place in hell

That my friends and I know well

There’s a perfect place to go

When it’s time to lose control

No way, no, I leave them broken-hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (This way)

Whatcha say? (Whatcha say?) Wanna play?

Nightmare, daydream (Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no)

You can’t save me (Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no)

No way, no, I leave them broken-hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way (Shit!)

Oh no, I leave the broken hearted

Oh no, look at the mess we started

Oh no, I leave the broken hearts this way

Whatcha say? Everyday, it’s a waste, wanna play?