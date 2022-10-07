Nicki Minaj, Likkle Miss: the song lyrics & the meaning

Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix) is a song released by Nicki Minaj in October 2022. It’s a 6-minute rap featuring the Jamaican rapper Skeng and a list of other artists like Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill. People have wondered if there is a hidden meaning behind the song’s lyrics. Let’s discover more about it in this article. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Likkle Miss: the lyrics and their meaning

Likkle Miss is a song about the status of Nicki Minaj as the queen of the worldwide rap scene. Nicki and her fellas rap about how they represent the most popular and recognizable act in rap, sending all others in the background.

The first lines of the song are already clear:

They ain’t never gotta ask this one question

“Who is the queen?”, likkle miss obsession

I’m the one who keep these b* *es under pressure

In the rap environment, the question about who’s the best (of the G.O.A.T, the Greatest Of All Time, as Jay Z mentioned recently in God Did) becomes an obsession, and Nicki Minaj is no exception. She admits it, and this song tries to provide and justify her answer.

Part of the song also includes bragging about Nicki’s body in urban slang, often requiring one to look for an explanation. For example:

Likkle miss, likkle miss, born wit di gift

Tight hookie bit, molly mek c**ky stiff

Big fat batty n mi sexy wid it

Good pum pum, God bless me wid it

As part of Likkle Miss lyrics, Nicki describes herself as having a gifted body, representing an additional argument that makes her the best rapper of the scene. The next step, when Nicki talks about her sex appeal, is that she also brags about how good she’s in bed:

Mi p**y likkle n tiny

Him mek mi eyes squeeze up like Chiney

Him seh him wah threesome, so sum seh mi fi join him

Gun man alone can tie me

Come start

Chase pon di phone, come find me

Mi beat gyal, mi nuh full ah word like library

Mi love it when him sleep when him c**ky inside me

That’s what the whole lyrics inside Likkle Miss are about: a long rap about how Nicki is the best, on stage, for her body, and under the sheets. Not very different from her last single, Super Freaky Girl. You can delve into the complete lyrics autonomously to find new details about her perspective.

The complete lyrics

Ayy, Nicki, ah we seh tight nooki and stiff titty

Caribbean girls run it, ayo, Skeng

True seh mi peng, ratty gang

Gang, gang, gang, gang, gang

They ain’t never gotta ask this one question

“Who is the queen?”, likkle miss obsession

I’m the one who keep these b- -hes under pressure

c--k it back like it’s forty-five, uh, special, oh

I play the front, they gotta linger back

Foxy Trini b- -h, where Inga at? Uh

It’s like me deh yah in Japan

N-n-n-ninja Nicki, where Ninja Man?

I don’t need a hunnid n—as, lil’ b- -h, me soon come

Dripped in YSL, one thug and one gun

These b- -hes gon’ bow down or lay it down

Trinidad, Port of Spain to Spaintown

Mi seh, when mi reach, di fun done

Dem cyaan get no more bloodclaat attention

Tek a gyal man, some gyal fi get bun

Pretty face, Chinese bangs, and one bun

Cute likkle miss, mi waistline ah twist

Gimme way, mek mi back up and bubble pon dis

Look at this, prettiness, oculus, oculist

Gyal a watch me everyday like a sociologist

Mmm, likkle miss, mi have di tight an’ clean

Right in between weh di man intervene

Hard hard fi go in, pass me the Vaseline

Get mi pum pum wet up like a submarine

Bounce pon di c--ky pon di beat, fold up like a pleat

Fat punani meat, mi hot, no bloodcleet

Dry, fresh panty, see it, and mi clean underneath

Di man seh me likkle like di space inna fork teeth

Mi pum pum small, it nuh large, mi nuh slap entourage

Pon di top, mi in charge, rub di cl-t like massage

Back arch pon di knee like ah Nicki Minaj

Bwoy f--k me ‘na di car trunk inna di garage

Fat p—y grip, body right like ah ant, fyah backshot

Take clip, done gun man

Mek mi skin bun like mi get ah sun tan

Rich p—y dis, turn yuh inna Sultan

Back up di body, man haffi sen ah di money

Yuh know ah lotta p—y dis, n if yuh get it yuh lucky

T-T-Tun it sideway, c--k it up n bruk it (Good hole)

Pam and Nicki, and we ah f--k it, f--k it (True)

Bubble, we ah bubble yasso (Yeah)

Shake it up n mek di batty guh so (Send it up gyal)

Bubble, we ah bubble yasso

From we p—y fat, every man ah seh so (See it deh)

Likkle miss, likkle miss, born wit di gift

Tight hookie bit, molly mek c--ky stiff

Big fat batty n mi sexy wid it

Good pum pum, God bless me wid it

p—y good, ah dat mi certain

Gyal ah shade mi like ah curtain

When dem see me inna person

Yow, ah nuttin dem nuh do

Gyal weh favour ninja turtle

Cyah fit inna we circle

Dem say, “Lisa, me will hurt you”

But ah nuttin dem nuh do

Mi pum pum bless, nuh bwoy can left

Pose pon di c--ky like ah red carpet

Seh him have a gyal, two ah dem left

Di gyal name (Ooh) fuh pum pum stress

Big and done out, some gyal cyah run out

Eediat gyal run in when bad gyal come out

Siddung pon di body, mi ah wine n bruk out

Mi pum pum tight so know it cyah slip out, likkle miss

Ayo Dovey

Mi p—y likkle n tiny

Him mek mi eyes squeeze up like Chiney

Him seh him wah threesome, so sum seh mi fi join him

Gun man alone can tie me

Come start

Chase pon di phone, come find me

Mi beat gyal, mi nuh full ah word like library

Mi love it when him sleep when him c--ky inside me

If yuh want back yuh man, gyal please ask kindly

Yeah, ah me di man want

Mi nah stop ’cause problem inna yuh yard

Fat p—y, clean, him ah come inna deh raw

See di look pon mi face wid di c--k inna mi jaw

Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso

Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video

See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle

Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n

Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso

Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video

See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle

Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n

London

Ratty and Barbie call fi di threesome (Hello)

Har p—y wet, mi just give har di sweet tongue

f--k har hot mi light di matches n di stick weh beat drum

c--ky trunk like elephant inna mi throat, ah willy bounce

Likkle miss, good p—y, likkle miss, hole tight

Dem call mi body bruka, likkle miss must right

Nah, gi weh a free f--k?

Likkle miss, up price, likkle miss, black pon me p—y never plus size

Face card don’t decline, look like a Dolly in platinum

Go use a magazine to bust up, Nicki put me in Maxim

Drug lord, got ’em addicted, said the p—y relax him

It’s a b-b-b-bashment, change up like my accent

Tryna prove his point, b- -h, I’m a trigger finger magnet

Fruits from my labor made a fortune over passion

Went viral off a look, your favorite stylist know I’m fashion

Gotta wait to eat the p—y, got the little n—a fastin’

Lesh

Him seh, “Ey, likkle miss, come mi likkle darling”

Dem seh bangs it, nuh Ricky Martin

Yeah, I’m old school, come like Nickelodeon

And him comb me straight down like ah middle partin’

But if ah bwoy act up, he’ll be jiggin like Carlton

And I wish ah gyal would, you’ll see me in Jordans

And di mandem love me from Birming to Boston

Some livin’ in Scotland, they bring in the tartan

Wait, wait, wait, hol’ up

Big surprise when I roll up

It’s the vibe I take note of, flows dirty, it’s vulgar (Go slower)

She ain’t a Saint, she leavin’ Nicholas

Chocolate, I’m sweet like a Snicker is, a likkle miss

He neva catch Trini, get ah best grind

You is a gun man? Mek yuh gun whine

Yuh want ah rich queen b- -h? Live in my queendom

And I can bubble from Port of Spain to Kingston

One, one by one, dem ah come random

Ah bwoy naa talk to me if him nuh talk millions

Body tun, tun, tun

Dem ah run, run, run

And ah wah start war, and ah full pandrum

Ey boi, bow for di queen enno

Coulda lock Jenny, or Maxine enno

Coulda last long like magazine enno

Set right, mek mi left yuh inna dream enno

Queen

Queen of Bacchanal

Trinidad, stand the f--k up

Patrice again, ah

If you want a freak then call me

Yuh seh yuh want a piece, just call me

Trini gyal bumper big and it winin’

Ting so good, him wah live up inside it

Backshot, mek man buss off ah dat

Up inna di middle, mek yuh buss off yuh Glock

Send it up inna di glue where yuh like it

Things weh mi do fuh di right dick

Wine just ah likkle bit

Then I mek yuh sumn drip

When I whine up pon di tip

Baby, I go be yuh likkle miss

Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso (Patrice)

Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video

See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle

Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n

Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso

Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video

See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle

Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n