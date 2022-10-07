Nicki Minaj, Likkle Miss: the song lyrics & the meaning

Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix) is a song released by Nicki Minaj in October 2022. It’s a 6-minute rap featuring the Jamaican rapper Skeng and a list of other artists like Spice, Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, and London Hill. People have wondered if there is a hidden meaning behind the song’s lyrics. Let’s discover more about it in this article. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official streaming of the song below.
Likkle Miss: the lyrics and their meaning
Likkle Miss is a song about the status of Nicki Minaj as the queen of the worldwide rap scene. Nicki and her fellas rap about how they represent the most popular and recognizable act in rap, sending all others in the background.
The first lines of the song are already clear:
They ain’t never gotta ask this one question
“Who is the queen?”, likkle miss obsession
I’m the one who keep these b* *es under pressure
In the rap environment, the question about who’s the best (of the G.O.A.T, the Greatest Of All Time, as Jay Z mentioned recently in God Did) becomes an obsession, and Nicki Minaj is no exception. She admits it, and this song tries to provide and justify her answer.
Part of the song also includes bragging about Nicki’s body in urban slang, often requiring one to look for an explanation. For example:
Likkle miss, likkle miss, born wit di gift
Tight hookie bit, molly mek c**ky stiff
Big fat batty n mi sexy wid it
Good pum pum, God bless me wid it
As part of Likkle Miss lyrics, Nicki describes herself as having a gifted body, representing an additional argument that makes her the best rapper of the scene. The next step, when Nicki talks about her sex appeal, is that she also brags about how good she’s in bed:
Mi p**y likkle n tiny
Him mek mi eyes squeeze up like Chiney
Him seh him wah threesome, so sum seh mi fi join him
Gun man alone can tie me
Come start
Chase pon di phone, come find me
Mi beat gyal, mi nuh full ah word like library
Mi love it when him sleep when him c**ky inside me
That’s what the whole lyrics inside Likkle Miss are about: a long rap about how Nicki is the best, on stage, for her body, and under the sheets. Not very different from her last single, Super Freaky Girl. You can delve into the complete lyrics autonomously to find new details about her perspective.
The complete lyrics
Ayy, Nicki, ah we seh tight nooki and stiff titty
Caribbean girls run it, ayo, Skeng
True seh mi peng, ratty gang
Gang, gang, gang, gang, gang
They ain’t never gotta ask this one question
“Who is the queen?”, likkle miss obsession
I’m the one who keep these b- -hes under pressure
c--k it back like it’s forty-five, uh, special, oh
I play the front, they gotta linger back
Foxy Trini b- -h, where Inga at? Uh
It’s like me deh yah in Japan
N-n-n-ninja Nicki, where Ninja Man?
I don’t need a hunnid n—as, lil’ b- -h, me soon come
Dripped in YSL, one thug and one gun
These b- -hes gon’ bow down or lay it down
Trinidad, Port of Spain to Spaintown
Mi seh, when mi reach, di fun done
Dem cyaan get no more bloodclaat attention
Tek a gyal man, some gyal fi get bun
Pretty face, Chinese bangs, and one bun
Cute likkle miss, mi waistline ah twist
Gimme way, mek mi back up and bubble pon dis
Look at this, prettiness, oculus, oculist
Gyal a watch me everyday like a sociologist
Mmm, likkle miss, mi have di tight an’ clean
Right in between weh di man intervene
Hard hard fi go in, pass me the Vaseline
Get mi pum pum wet up like a submarine
Bounce pon di c--ky pon di beat, fold up like a pleat
Fat punani meat, mi hot, no bloodcleet
Dry, fresh panty, see it, and mi clean underneath
Di man seh me likkle like di space inna fork teeth
Mi pum pum small, it nuh large, mi nuh slap entourage
Pon di top, mi in charge, rub di cl-t like massage
Back arch pon di knee like ah Nicki Minaj
Bwoy f--k me ‘na di car trunk inna di garage
Fat p—y grip, body right like ah ant, fyah backshot
Take clip, done gun man
Mek mi skin bun like mi get ah sun tan
Rich p—y dis, turn yuh inna Sultan
Back up di body, man haffi sen ah di money
Yuh know ah lotta p—y dis, n if yuh get it yuh lucky
T-T-Tun it sideway, c--k it up n bruk it (Good hole)
Pam and Nicki, and we ah f--k it, f--k it (True)
Bubble, we ah bubble yasso (Yeah)
Shake it up n mek di batty guh so (Send it up gyal)
Bubble, we ah bubble yasso
From we p—y fat, every man ah seh so (See it deh)
Likkle miss, likkle miss, born wit di gift
Tight hookie bit, molly mek c--ky stiff
Big fat batty n mi sexy wid it
Good pum pum, God bless me wid it
p—y good, ah dat mi certain
Gyal ah shade mi like ah curtain
When dem see me inna person
Yow, ah nuttin dem nuh do
Gyal weh favour ninja turtle
Cyah fit inna we circle
Dem say, “Lisa, me will hurt you”
But ah nuttin dem nuh do
Mi pum pum bless, nuh bwoy can left
Pose pon di c--ky like ah red carpet
Seh him have a gyal, two ah dem left
Di gyal name (Ooh) fuh pum pum stress
Big and done out, some gyal cyah run out
Eediat gyal run in when bad gyal come out
Siddung pon di body, mi ah wine n bruk out
Mi pum pum tight so know it cyah slip out, likkle miss
Ayo Dovey
Mi p—y likkle n tiny
Him mek mi eyes squeeze up like Chiney
Him seh him wah threesome, so sum seh mi fi join him
Gun man alone can tie me
Come start
Chase pon di phone, come find me
Mi beat gyal, mi nuh full ah word like library
Mi love it when him sleep when him c--ky inside me
If yuh want back yuh man, gyal please ask kindly
Yeah, ah me di man want
Mi nah stop ’cause problem inna yuh yard
Fat p—y, clean, him ah come inna deh raw
See di look pon mi face wid di c--k inna mi jaw
Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso
Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video
See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle
Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n
Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso
Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video
See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle
Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n
London
Ratty and Barbie call fi di threesome (Hello)
Har p—y wet, mi just give har di sweet tongue
f--k har hot mi light di matches n di stick weh beat drum
c--ky trunk like elephant inna mi throat, ah willy bounce
Likkle miss, good p—y, likkle miss, hole tight
Dem call mi body bruka, likkle miss must right
Nah, gi weh a free f--k?
Likkle miss, up price, likkle miss, black pon me p—y never plus size
Face card don’t decline, look like a Dolly in platinum
Go use a magazine to bust up, Nicki put me in Maxim
Drug lord, got ’em addicted, said the p—y relax him
It’s a b-b-b-bashment, change up like my accent
Tryna prove his point, b- -h, I’m a trigger finger magnet
Fruits from my labor made a fortune over passion
Went viral off a look, your favorite stylist know I’m fashion
Gotta wait to eat the p—y, got the little n—a fastin’
Lesh
Him seh, “Ey, likkle miss, come mi likkle darling”
Dem seh bangs it, nuh Ricky Martin
Yeah, I’m old school, come like Nickelodeon
And him comb me straight down like ah middle partin’
But if ah bwoy act up, he’ll be jiggin like Carlton
And I wish ah gyal would, you’ll see me in Jordans
And di mandem love me from Birming to Boston
Some livin’ in Scotland, they bring in the tartan
Wait, wait, wait, hol’ up
Big surprise when I roll up
It’s the vibe I take note of, flows dirty, it’s vulgar (Go slower)
She ain’t a Saint, she leavin’ Nicholas
Chocolate, I’m sweet like a Snicker is, a likkle miss
He neva catch Trini, get ah best grind
You is a gun man? Mek yuh gun whine
Yuh want ah rich queen b- -h? Live in my queendom
And I can bubble from Port of Spain to Kingston
One, one by one, dem ah come random
Ah bwoy naa talk to me if him nuh talk millions
Body tun, tun, tun
Dem ah run, run, run
And ah wah start war, and ah full pandrum
Ey boi, bow for di queen enno
Coulda lock Jenny, or Maxine enno
Coulda last long like magazine enno
Set right, mek mi left yuh inna dream enno
Queen
Queen of Bacchanal
Trinidad, stand the f--k up
Patrice again, ah
If you want a freak then call me
Yuh seh yuh want a piece, just call me
Trini gyal bumper big and it winin’
Ting so good, him wah live up inside it
Backshot, mek man buss off ah dat
Up inna di middle, mek yuh buss off yuh Glock
Send it up inna di glue where yuh like it
Things weh mi do fuh di right dick
Wine just ah likkle bit
Then I mek yuh sumn drip
When I whine up pon di tip
Baby, I go be yuh likkle miss
Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso (Patrice)
Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video
See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle
Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n
Gyal c--k up mek mi f--k yuh dehso
Anuh nutt’n if yuh snap a video
See di miggle mek yuh whine di muckle
Yaah roll wid de gang den yuh nah get nutt’n