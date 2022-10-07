Måneskin, The Loneliest: the lyrics and their meaning

The Loneliest is the song released by the Italian band Måneskin in October 2022. It immediately became viral, as often happens with them, and since the lyrics can be cryptic to interpret, people wonder what’s the meaning behind them. In this article, we will analyze the song’s lines, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official streaming of the song below.
The Loneliest: the lyrics and their meaning
The Loneliest is a song about leaving the person you love. The track has been described as a sad rock ballad, and the band commented about it with these words:
The Loneliest has a strong emotional charge, being a cross between a love letter, a farewell and a will. That’s what you would say to the people you love when something good ends. They are important lyrics for us: they expresse a message of universal love.
The song seems staged on the last night the two will spend together. The singer admits that, even after he leaves, she will always be a part of him. The lines are sad, as the farewell seems forced, something they wish didn’t happen.
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
The Loneliest becomes a love song that the girl can play, reading the lyrics when she misses him. As the lines suggest, the singer’s emotional connection with the girl is still strong. Unfortunately, he has to leave, and that makes them both sad. The reason for the breakup is unclear; it could recall what lovers say to each other when the guy has to leave for military service. Independently, through this song, she can still feel loved by him.
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
With distance, one might think that people no longer care about us. It’s a normal feeling, and Måneskin’s song aims to prevent this feeling from taking over. From the following lines, it seems clear that the singer knows this could happen and tries to avoid it.
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hope you know
I loved you so
That’s the true meaning of the lyrics inside The Loneliest: I love you, I know you love me, and I wish I could spend my whole time with you, but our time is over, and now I have to leave. You’ll always be a part of me, and I hope this song will help you when I’m gone
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete lyrics
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
There’s a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that’s what I want
That’s what I want
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hope you know
I loved you so
‘Cause I don’t even care about the time I’ve got left here
The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it
With you, with you
Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter
If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest