Måneskin, The Loneliest: the lyrics and their meaning

The Loneliest is the song released by the Italian band Måneskin in October 2022. It immediately became viral, as often happens with them, and since the lyrics can be cryptic to interpret, people wonder what’s the meaning behind them. In this article, we will analyze the song’s lines, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

Untold Phrases by Sith Please enable JavaScript Untold Phrases by Sith

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Måneskin - THE LONELIEST (Official Audio with lyrics) Watch this video on YouTube

The Loneliest: the lyrics and their meaning

The Loneliest is a song about leaving the person you love. The track has been described as a sad rock ballad, and the band commented about it with these words:

The Loneliest has a strong emotional charge, being a cross between a love letter, a farewell and a will. That’s what you would say to the people you love when something good ends. They are important lyrics for us: they expresse a message of universal love.

The song seems staged on the last night the two will spend together. The singer admits that, even after he leaves, she will always be a part of him. The lines are sad, as the farewell seems forced, something they wish didn’t happen.

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

The Loneliest becomes a love song that the girl can play, reading the lyrics when she misses him. As the lines suggest, the singer’s emotional connection with the girl is still strong. Unfortunately, he has to leave, and that makes them both sad. The reason for the breakup is unclear; it could recall what lovers say to each other when the guy has to leave for military service. Independently, through this song, she can still feel loved by him.

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

With distance, one might think that people no longer care about us. It’s a normal feeling, and Måneskin’s song aims to prevent this feeling from taking over. From the following lines, it seems clear that the singer knows this could happen and tries to avoid it.

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hope you know

I loved you so

That’s the true meaning of the lyrics inside The Loneliest: I love you, I know you love me, and I wish I could spend my whole time with you, but our time is over, and now I have to leave. You’ll always be a part of me, and I hope this song will help you when I’m gone

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hope you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t even care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest