Choosing your perfect online casino

When it comes to online casinos, it’s an understatement to say there’s a lot of choice when you’re choosing where to put your money down. There are hundreds and hundreds of options all trying to grab your attention.

The question is then, how can you tell where to go? What are the key things to keep in mind when you’re signing up to play? This guide should help you make the most informed decision.

#1: Work out what you want to play

When we talk about online casinos, we aren’t just talking about your traditional card games; they cover a lot of different types of bets.

Take Paddy Power for instance, one of the more well-know brick-and-mortar betting companies. Their site does have a number of games like blackjack or roulette, but they also have a large number of real cash slot games, an extensive range of live casino titles and more besides.

You’ll also find smaller sites that take a more specialist approach, so they only offer slot games, or focus entirely on table games or pure sports betting. Some sites now even purely cover esports betting, a more niche area but one that’s expected to balloon and hit an audience of over 500 million by 2024.

That’s why you should either think about the specific kind of betting you want or head to a site which covers all the bases.

#2: Check out the games

This applies to all betting games, but especially slots. Not every slot and betting game works with the same numbers and knowing which ones a casino offers might tell you something about the type of site it is.

If something more interactive is what you’re looking for, then it might be worth looking into VR games. As of this year, the VR software market is worth $6.4 billion and casino developers are getting right in on the trend which looks to keep growing. It does have more of an outlay to get a headset in the first place, but the number of games available for it is making it a better investment.

#3: See what they’re offering

Every casino out there will be offering you a treasure chest of bonus offers and welcome offers. There are a few common types that you can use to compare different sites to get the best.

Most often, as a welcome bonus, you’d get a 200%, 300% or more bonus on your first deposit, with the bigger numbers usually having special rules behind them. On top of that, you’d usually get a number of bonus spins tied to certain games, so for instance 100 bonus spins on Starburst.

These offers are most often the biggest separating factor for online casinos, and it’s always worth comparing them to get the most value.

#4: Don’t overthink it

The fact is, if a certain site jumps out at you and looks appealing, that’s just as good a factor as any of the data and numbers. At the end of the day, if you like playing somewhere, that can be the most important thing for you!