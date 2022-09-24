GloRilla & Cardi B, Tomorrow 2: the lyrics and meaning

The Internet goes nuts every time GloRilla comes out with a new song. And Tomorrow 2 also has some other weapons in its arsenal: the name of Cardi B, the sick beat, and a never-ending set of lines with a lot to say. People obviously tried to go deeper into the song lyrics: this article will provide an interpretation of the track’s meaning, and you will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne tease new mu... Please enable JavaScript 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne tease new music

You can find the official video of the song below.

GloRilla, Cardi B - Tomorrow 2 (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Tomorrow 2: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Tomorrow 2 is a song where GloRilla and Cardi B brag about their life, their success, and the fact that they don’t care about what haters say. The rappers list all the things the others said about them, the accusations of stealing other men, and all other lies, and they rap freely, expressing how they don’t care about all that.

The main content of the song is the freedom with which the rappers hang out with other men, have fun, and get what they want from them, avoiding emotional involvement. That may happen even with taken men, but the rappers don’t really worry about that. Even because they can easily forget about those people the day after.

Can’t say your name up in my songs, might not f**k with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow (That’s just me)

Ain’t f**ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f**k tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows

The chorus (above) fully expresses the philosophy of living in the moment: no feelings, no worries, what happens today can change tomorrow, no need to focus on what life gives us every day. That implies that the rappers never fall in love with the men they meet, never worry about money, and never care about what haters say.

Why did you confront me ’bout a n**a? Man, you b* *hes backwards

They come at me ’bout n**as who I don’t even find attractive (Ugh)

I don’t know that n**a, I just seened him on the town before

I can’t be up in her face, I took her n**a down before (Nah)

When I lose a n**a, I just pop out and go find some more (Easy)

Soon as I feel like my time get wasted, then it’s time to go

The rappers use a lot of urban slang to formulate the answers to all the confrontations others wanted with them. The lyrics of Tomorrow 2 mention many things: ex-boyfriends having sex with old friends, other people getting sad for love disappointments, people claiming to be their friends and haters who try to put them down and then love their music. It’s the classic way rap goes, and, delving into the complete lyrics, you will find many other exciting answers GloRilla and Cardi B have about everything they said about them. You can enjoy the full lyrics below.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

(Cheese, his name is Cheese)

They say they don’t f**k with me (Cheese), but I say they can’t f**k with me

Just like the air, I’m everywhere, how you say it’s up with me?

P-poppin’ s**t, you would think I went to school for chiropractin’ (Poppin’)

Lookin’ good as hell today, just sent my n**a five attachments (Look at this)

Why did you confront me ’bout a n**a? Man, you b* *hes backwards (Stupid a--)

They come at me ’bout n**as who I don’t even find attractive (Ugh)

I don’t know that n**a, I just seened him on the town before

I can’t be up in her face, I took her n**a down before (Nah)

When I lose a n**a, I just pop out and go find some more (Easy)

Soon as I feel like my time get wasted, then it’s time to go (Deuces)

They say they don’t f**k with me, but I say they can’t f**k with me (On gang)

Just like the air, I’m everywhere, how you say it’s up with me (Huh?)

Them b* *hes should’ve stayed down, they could’ve been up with me (Too bad)

But all they doin’ is talkin’ down, ’cause they can’t get up with me (Lame a--)

My ex fu**in’ on my old friend, both they a – some f**in’ clowns (Hahahaha)

Thinkin’ that she got one up on me, she got my hand-me-downs (Lame a – ho)

He thought he wasn’t gon’ have to stand on s**t, like he was handicap (Thought it was)

Make that n**a stand on that, now his a – can’t stand me now

High as f**k, I’m lit, yuh, I don’t smoke no swishers (Nope)

Slidin’ with my gang and ‘nem, look at them like sisters (That’s gang)

These b* *hes be lettin’ them go out sad about these n**as (Ugh)

I don’t wanna hang with them, they don’t handle business (They can’t hang with us)

They be goin’ for anything, but I can’t go for none of that (None of that)

Why would I go chase you if I know you gon’ come runnin’ back? (F**in’ dumb)

Cut everybody off, lately been feelin’ like the lumberjack (F**k ’em)

They really got me f**ed up, and I wasn’t goin’ for none of that (None of that)

She the type, the n**a make her mad she go tweet somethin’ (Ugh)

Me, I’m kinda ratchet still so I’m the type to beat somethin’ (Beat ’em up)

I can’t love you, baby, like your b* *h do, so don’t leave her (Keep that bih)

He gon’ choose her every time ’cause it’s cheaper to keep her (Hahaha)

Can’t say your name up in my songs, might not f**k with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow (That’s just me)

Ain’t f**ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f**k tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows

Ridin’ with my twin and ‘nem (Skrrt), and we all look good as f**k (Gang)

She say she my opp but I don’t know her, had to look her up (F**k is you?)

I know that I’m rich, but I can’t help it, b* *h, I’m hood as f**k (Woo)

I’ve been on these b* *es neck so long, sometimes my foot get stuck (Ah)

I can’t put you in my business (No), you might wish me dead tomorrow (Yeah)

B* *es be on d**k today, sing every word of “Up” tomorrow (Up)

B* *h, I still got cases open, keep your mouth shut tomorrow (Shh)

Play with me today then get some sleep, you know it’s up tomorrow (Woo)

Fake b* *h, that’s why my friend f**ked on your n**a (Ah-ha)

Both you b**es p**y, I think y’all should scissor (Ah-ah-ah)

She bought a chain, I bought the same one, even bigger (B* *h, it’s bigger)

She throwin’ shots, that’s how I know I got her triggered (Ah)

I don’t speak dog ho (Woof), I don’t care what no b* *h say (No)

I stay on her mind, I got condos in that b* *h head (Ah)

She say she don’t f**k with me (Who?), who said that you can, ho? (Never)

That n**a a munch and he gon’ eat me like a mango

Long a – weave, it be ticklin’ my a – crack (Ah)

Wonder what I’ll do tomorrow that these hoes will be mad at (Huh?)

All y’all b* *es sweet, and I always get my lick, boo (Facts)

I, I fight for my b* *hes and I’m fightin’ over d**k too (That, that, Cardi)

Can’t say your name up in my songs, might not f**k with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow

Ain’t f**ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f**k tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow

Can’t say your name up in my songs, might not f**k with you tomorrow (Nah)

Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow (That’s just me)

Ain’t f**ed up ’bout no credit score, I might be rich as f**k tomorrow (Duh)

Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows