Everywhere: the song in the Chevy EV commercial

The world of TV commercials is always a huge source of musical discoveries, especially car ads: we already saw it for Cadillac, GMC, and Hyundai, and more recently, it was Chevrolet, the brand that allowed us to (re)discover a classic pop-rock hit from the 80s. We are talking about the new Chevy EV commercial released in September 2022, with many people enjoying family time in an electric car, singing the song together. The song is “Everywhere,” and we will discover more about it in this article.

Decibel Peak // Staying in Touch (f... Please enable JavaScript Decibel Peak // Staying in Touch (feat. Aurora Borealis)

You can find the 2022 Chevy EV commercial here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2022 Chevy EV commercial?

The song featured in the Chevy EV commercial released in 2022 is Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac. You can find the track in full streaming below.

Fleetwood Mac - Everywhere (Official Music Video) Watch this video on YouTube

The British band Fleetwood Mac released Everywhere on November 1987 as a single extracted from their 14th album Tango in the Night. The song entered high positions on the music charts in many European countries and the U.S.A., becoming one of the most famous songs ever made by them.

Everywhere has both a catchy guitar riff, made of an electric and an acoustic guitar combined. The melody is also widely recognizable, and the words are often mentioned inside love relationships, for their positive mood and the famous line in the chorus, “I wanna be with you everywhere.”

Below are the lyrics we hear in the Chevrolet EV commercial. The people in the car sing the part in bold.

Can you hear me calling

Out your name?

You know that I’m falling

And I don’t know what to say

I’ll speak a little louder

I’ll even shout

You know that I’m proud

And I can’t get the words out

Oh I

I wanna be with you everywhere

Oh I

I wanna be with you everywhere

A happy classic hit to express the pleasure of driving a new car: based on how the commercial gets stuck in everybody’s head, nobody can deny the operation’s success.

Discover other popular commercial songs on Auralcrave