Lil Nas X & the League, Star Walkin’: lyrics & meaning

Star Walkin’ is a song released by the American rap star Lil Nas X. The song became viral mainly because of the collaboration with the popular video game League of Legends as an anthem that accompanies LOL World Championship 2022. The song was teased already in the first half of 2022 and then appeared in this video published by League of Legends’ official Youtube channel on September 15. September 22 was when Lil Nas X officially released the song, and people immediately wanted to know more about the lyrics & meaning. This article will provide an interpretation of the song’s message, and you will find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Lil Nas X - STAR WALKIN' (League of Legends Worlds Anthem) (Official Visualizer) Watch this video on YouTube

Star Walkin’: the lyrics and their meaning

Star Walkin’ can be interpreted as a motivational song about what you can achieve when you believe in yourself. In the lyrics, Lil Nas X says that he’s “headed to the stars,” a metaphor for the top levels of success he reached through his music. “Walking on the stars” is, therefore, the symbol of what he earned through his hard work in the music business.

The chorus is the core of the song’s lyrics:

Don’t ever say it’s over if I’m breathin’

Racin’ to the moonlight and I’m speedin’

I’m headed to the stars, ready to go far

I’m star walkin’

From these lines, we understand more about all the enemies Lil Nas X has: people who put him down constantly, predict his fall, and suggest he give up. And despite their presence, he always went on, believing in himself, and that built his success. This concept becomes evident in the following lyrics:

Prove ’em wrong every time ’til it’s normal

Why worship legends when you know that you can join ’em?

Th-These n**as don’t like me, they don’t like me

Likely, they wanna fight me

Come on, try it out, try me

They put me down, but I never cried out, “Why me?”

Word from the wise, don’t put worth inside a n**a that ain’t try

Sometimes life is like a never-ending fight: people keep attacking you, and you have to respond, putting additional effort into your ambitions. Lil Nas X admits he never stopped believing and gives a wise suggestion to every fan: don’t trust any opinion from who’s not trying your life path.

Symbolically, life becomes like a game, where you must kill your enemies to survive and prove your value. The collaboration with League of Legends probably inspires this part:

They said I wouldn’t make it out alive

They told me I would never see the rise

That’s why I gotta kill ’em every time

Gotta watch ’em bleed, too

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Star Walkin’: when you start reaching the success you deserve, people will attack you, and life will become a continuous fight where you have to prove your value. Never give up; believe in yourself and chase your ambitions until you reach the stars.

