Fujii Kaze, Shinunoga E-Wa: English lyrics & meaning

Shinunoga E-Wa is a song released by the Japanese songwriter in 2020. It’s still popular among his fans as a poetic love song that many like to dedicate to their significant ones. This article will provide an interpretation of the song’s meaning, and you’ll also have the full lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of the song below.

Shinunoga E-Wa: the English lyrics and their meaning

Shinunoga E-Wa is a beautiful love song where the singer admits he can’t live without the one he loves. In the chorus, he repeats, “Shinu no ga ii wa,” which is Japanese for “I’d rather die.” As a sign of his love, he confesses that he’s keen to sacrifice many essential things of life, like regular meals, to have the everlasting love he needs.

The song begins with fairy lyrics that recall childhood promises and questions made to the mirror:

Pinky swear, if I do tell a lie

I’m willing to swallow needles or anything on Monday

It doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday

Mirror Mirror on the wall

Who would give me the most everlasting love of them all?

No need to ask cause it’s my darling

In this phase, Fujii Kaze is sure: he knows who he loves and wants that love to be the one and last in his life. It comes to us as awareness with no doubts, leading us to the chorus, where confidence is stated again:

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

From these lines, we understand that Fujii Kaze is living in a long-distance relationship, and he’s actually separated from his girlfriend. Some lines in the song make us think he’s having issues managing the distance, as he talks at some point about an “unfaithful heart.”

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful

If it’s never cured, I’m sure to cure it baby

Yeah, I ain’t nothin but ya baby

“You don’t know what you got till it’s gone”

I’m sick and tired of repeating that same old cliché Goodbye

Oh, don’t you ever say bye-bye

Eh

That could mean that the distance makes it hard for his heart to remain faithful to this love. However, Fujii Kaze lives these doubts as a sickness and wants to heal: he doesn’t want to wave goodbye to the girl he loves only because of these difficulties. He wants to hold up and go on with this relationship because this is precisely the love he wants in his life.

That’s, after all, the real meaning of the lyrics inside Shinunoga E-Wa: the distance makes it hard, but I have no doubts, you are the one I love, and I want this love to last forever. I’m ready to fight against every difficulty for you.

The English lyrics

Below you find the English lyrics of the song, as provided by Genius.

Pinky swear, if I do tell a lie

I’m willing to swallow needles or anything on Monday

It doesn’t matter if it’s Sunday

Mirror Mirror on the wall

Who would give me the most everlasting love of them all?

No need to ask cause it’s my darling

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die

I’d rather die

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful

If it’s never cured, I’m sure to cure it baby

Yeah, I ain’t nothin but ya baby

“You don’t know what you got till it’s gone”

I’m sick and tired of repeating that same old cliché Goodbye

Oh, don’t you ever say bye-bye

Eh

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I want you to be my last

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I choose you over three meals a day

If I had to keep being separated from you like this

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

I’d rather die (I’d rather die)

Still, sometimes my heart is being unfaithful

I don’t need that corny shit anymore bye-bye

I’ll always stick with ya, my baby