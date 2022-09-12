What’s the song in the new iPhone 14 commercial?

The Apple event on September 7 marked the arrival of the new ads for all the products released in fall 2022. And obviously, the most awaited item is the new iPhone: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are once again among the most desired technologies by people today, and the commercial does its job in triggering people’s enthusiasm. The song featured in the commercial is catchy and full of energy: let’s discover it.

You can find the official iPhone 14 commercial here on Youtube.

What song is playing on the new iPhone 14 commercial?

The song featured in the new iPhone 14 commercial released in 2022 is Biggest by Idris Elba. You can find it in full streaming below.

Idris Elba is more famous as an actor, being part of movies like American Gangster and Prometheus and also playing the character Heimdall in the films of the Marvel universe. But he’s also a DJ and an R&B singer: Biggest belongs to his electronic dance music tracks, and it was released right after the iPhone 14 commercial was out, on September 2022.

The complete lyrics of the song are not yet available. Still, for sure, the word “biggest” perfectly fits the predominant characteristic of the new iPhone: the “big” and the “bigger” versions, aimed to highlight a new size for the best-selling smartphone of these years.

