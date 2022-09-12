Good Day: the ending song of End of the Road movie

End of the Road landed on Netflix in September 2022 and immediately entered the most streamed movie of the moment. Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, the film caught people’s attention with its plot full of tension: it has a happy ending, though, and the soundtrack did its dirty job of spreading the good mood after everything that happened in the film. In this article, we will discover more about Good Day by Greg Street and Nappy Roots, the song in the movie’s ending credits.

You can find the official trailer of the movie here on Youtube.

Good Day: the song in the ending credits of End of the Road

The ending credits of the Netflix movie End of the Road feature the song Good Day by Greg Street and Nappy Roots. You can find the official video below.

Greg Street ft. Nappy Roots - Good Day (Official Video) Watch this video on YouTube

Nappy Roots is a Southern rap band born in 1995. Good Day is part of their album The Humdinger, released in 2008. It’s a collaboration with Greg Street, a radio speaker well known in the hip-hop community since the 90s. As the album’s lead single, the song entered the US hip-hop & rap chart of that year.

As in the title, the song aims to spread a good mood. It motivates everybody to have a good day, enjoy the company of the right people, and “save the drama for another day” because today, nobody will cry. It’s a hymn to happiness, and its real message is: try to enjoy the moment, and everything will look good as it actually is.

Decibel Peak // Judgment Day (Tease... Please enable JavaScript Decibel Peak // Judgment Day (Teaser) #shorts

Here is part of the lyrics:

We’re gonna have, we’re gonna have, we’re gonna have

We’re gonna have a good day

And all my homies gonna ride today

And all these mommies look fly today

And all we wanna do is get by today

Heyyy

We’re gonna have a good day

And ain’t nobody gotta cry today

‘Cause ain’t nobody gonna die today

You can save that drama for another day

Heyyy

We’re gonna have a good day

Discover other popular soundtracks on Auralcrave