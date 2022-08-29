DJ Khaled, God Did: the lyrics and their meaning

DJ Khaled released his album God Did in August 2022, and it immediately became the most streamed music of the moment. The album is full of over-the-top collaborations, like Use This Gospel, the song that features Eminem and Ye (Kanye West) with those meaningful lyrics (you can find our analysis here). God Did, the title track, is the most popular piece of the album, and it contains what Khaled defined as “the verse of the decade,” Jay-Z’s one. The other rappers featured in this song are Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy. This article will analyze the song’s meaning and will provide the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the song’s official streaming below.

God Did: inside the lyrics and their meaning

God Did is a celebration of the incomparable success the involved rappers had in life. The chorus is clear: nobody believed in them; only God did. And as believers, the artists found strength and motivation in God’s love.

The song is 8 minutes long, and Jay-Z owns the most significant part. Before him, Rick Ross raps about his money, which lets him pay 3 million dollars on taxes without problems, and about being a sinner who needs God’s forgiveness.

Then Lil Wayne claims that his success was totally against the odds and feels like his talent is a beautiful creation of God. He wishes he had fewer haters, and, in his last lines, he presents himself as a good guy through the symbol of the one who prays and practices safe sex.

Please, don’t hate me just to hate me

Before they overrate me, they gon’ underestimate me

Funeral and wake me, bury me and excavate me

But I’m so cultivating, everybody replicate me, n**a, face facts

Dreadlocks, face tats, I’m the apex

I made the culture, what up, twin? Never laid back

I f**ed the world and when I did, I practiced safe sex

I pray more and said less, God did the rest

Jay-Z’s verse lasts four minutes and obviously caught everybody’s attention. In his lines, The American rapper tells the story of his life, from being a drug dealer in his first years, until becoming the first millionaire rapper in history, in 2019. He’s still shocked by the way his life went: Jay-Z managed to come out clean from his criminal period, he became an honest businessman, and he was even featured in Forbes many times for his Monogram business, which legally sells marijuana. He finds it ironic that once all that was illegal, and now he gets covered in a famous magazine for selling weed.

Hov did

Please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did

Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did

How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh

I count three, me, Ye and Rih

Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically (Woo)

I left the dope game with my record clean, huh

I turned the coc***a into champagne, huh

I cleaned up la madrina with the same soap, huh

Me and Loro talk ’bout how we slang dope, huh

Now the weed in stores, can you believe this, Ty?

I put my hustle onto Forbes, can you believe this guy?

How is one of his nicknames, so beginning his lines with “Hov did” means comparing himself to a God of rap (it will come again later in his verse). He’s proud of the number of billionaires he helped to make: besides himself, he counts Ye (Kanye West), Rihanna, and the basketball player LeBron James. Then the part recalling his past as a drug dealer emerges. He mentions how now he’s a businessman, sitting at the capitalization tables of big companies, and feels like he’s still a street boy that just went bigger.

Judge it how you judge it, say we goin’ corporate

Nah, we just corner boys with the corner office

I’m at the cap table, what the splits is?

His lines are full of wordplays and double meanings, but the message is that he feels amazed by how he became what he is now. Jay-Z knows he’s a model for many young black guys who want to be rappers, and he admits that sometimes he also represents a wrong model, but that’s because of his past life.

Hov is a real n**a’s dream

My only goal, to make a real n**a feel seen

Sometimes, it make a fake n**a hate life

Never my intention, the consequences of my way of life

The way we used to play with life

The last part of his verse talks about all his money and how good it feels to be able to make those revenues legally. And in the latest lines, the rapper claims to be the G.O.A.T., the Greatest Of All Time, with a fascinating wordplay juxtaposing goats and donkeys. He also compares himself to Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam Minister who, in an interview, said that the U.S.A. should keep quiet and show no superiority, then noted that “it’s his passion talking.”

Next time we have a discussion who the G.O.A.T., you donkeys know this

Forgive me, that’s my passion talkin’ (Haha)

Sometimes I feel like Farrakhan (Haha) talkin’ to Mike Wallace (Haha)

I think y’all should keep quiet

Breaks my heart (Haha)

God Did will remain one of the most influential rap songs of the year and will be analyzed still for a long time. We suggest you delve into all the annotations fans added on Genius to find more fascinating details about the song’s lyrics. But the meaning stays what we explained here: we are what we are, among the most successful rappers of all time, because we believed in ourselves. And it was just God and us doing so.

The complete lyrics

