HARDY, Wait in the Truck: the lyrics and their meaning

On August 26, 2022, Hardy returned with a new song, Wait in the Truck, with the collaboration of Lainey Wilson. The song went viral immediately, as the melody is beautiful and the lyrics are heartbreaking. This article will deeply explore the song’s lines and analyze their message and meaning. In the end, you will also find the full lyrics.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Wait in the Truck: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Wait in the Truck tells a story of revenge after domestic violence upon a girl. As in the events shown in the official video, Hardy impersonates a truck driver who, one summer night, saw a beaten girl next to the road, scared and needy for help. He picked her up and understood that her man had hit her. That’s the situation described at the beginning of the song.

I got turned around in some little town

I’d never been to before

Working my way through a middle of June

Midnight thunderstorm

There was something in the headlights

That stopped me on a dime

Well she was scared to death

So I said climb in and in she climbed

Oh Yeah

He wanted to take care of her. He didn’t ask many questions, as what happened was clear. He only asked her when the man who beat her was, and she answered. At that point, the girl’s voice arrives as she describes what she felt that night: the truck driver reached the house where the man was, asked her to wait in the truck, and knocked on the door. At that moment, the girl understood she would never be hit again.

I don’t know if he’s angel

Cause angels don’t do what he did

He was hell bent to find the man behind

All the whiskey scars I hid

I never thought my day of justice

Would come from a judge under his seat

But I knew right then I’d never get hit again when he said to me

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

From the following lines, we understand what happened: the truck driver forced the door and entered the home; the man inside tried to reach the rifle, and the driver shot him with his pistol. Then he peacefully waited for the police to arrive and arrest him.

Well I knocked and knocked and no one came

So I kicked in his double wide door

I let the hammer drop before he got to that twelve he was reaching for

I didn’t try to hide my pistol

I didn’t even try to run

I just sat on the porch smoking one of his cigarettes

And waited for the cops to come

When the author talks, the protagonist already has five years in prison. He’s not happy about how it ended up, but somehow he still feels he did the right thing and believes that the man he killed is undoubtedly in a worse place: hell. He’s also grateful because the girl visits him in prison regularly.

The girl considers him a savior, and he compares him to an angel, knowing that angels don’t kill people. Nevertheless, she definitely feels that he was the man who brought justice to his life.

It’s been sixty months

And she still comes to to see me from time to time

It was worth the price to see a brighter side of the girl I picked up that night

And I might be here forever

It ain’t paradise that’s true

But it’s a whole hell of a lot better

Than the place I sent him to

There is a lot of America in Hardy’s new song: the violence, the possibility of personal justice, and the shady border between right and wrong. The world is full of stories with no justice, and this time the singer wanted to represent a direct, personal way to fix the unfair things of life.

The complete lyrics

I got turned around in some little town

I’d never been to before

Working my way through a middle of June

Midnight thunderstorm

There was something in the headlights

That stopped me on a dime

Well she was scared to death

So I said climb in and in she climbed

Oh Yeah

Well she was bruised and broke from head to toe

With a tear in her blood stained shirt

She didn’t tell the whole truth

But she didn’t have to I knew what had happened to her

I didn’t load her down with questions

That girl had been through enough

I just threw it in drive

Looked in those eyes

And asked her where he was

I don’t know if he’s an angel

Cause angels don’t do what he did

He was hell bent to find the man behind

All the whiskey scars I hid

I never thought my day of justice

Would come from a judge under his seat

But I knew right then I’d never get hit again when he said to me

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

Well I knocked and knocked and no one came

So I kicked in his double wide door

I let the hammer drop before he got to that twelve he was reaching for

I didn’t try to hide my pistol

I didn’t even try to run

I just sat on the porch smoking one of his cigarettes

And waited for the cops to come

I don’t know if he’s an angel

Cause angels don’t do what he did

He was hell bent to find the man behind

All the whiskey scars I hid

I never thought my day of justice

Would come from a judge under his seat

But I knew right then I’d never get hit again when he said to me

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

Whoa

Have mercy on me Lord

Have mercy on me

Have mercy on me Lord

It’s been sixty months

And she still comes to to see me from time to time

It was worth the price to see a brighter side of the girl I picked up that night

And I might be here forever

It ain’t paradise that’s true

But it’s a whole hell of a lot better

Than the place I sent him to

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

Have mercy on me lord

Have mercy on me

Have mercy on me

Have mercy on me

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck

Wait in the truck

Just wait in the truck