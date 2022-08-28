HARDY, Wait in the Truck: the lyrics and their meaning

On August 26, 2022, Hardy returned with a new song, Wait in the Truck, with the collaboration of Lainey Wilson. The song went viral immediately, as the melody is beautiful and the lyrics are heartbreaking. This article will deeply explore the song’s lines and analyze their message and meaning. In the end, you will also find the full lyrics.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Wait in the Truck: inside the lyrics and their meaning
Wait in the Truck tells a story of revenge after domestic violence upon a girl. As in the events shown in the official video, Hardy impersonates a truck driver who, one summer night, saw a beaten girl next to the road, scared and needy for help. He picked her up and understood that her man had hit her. That’s the situation described at the beginning of the song.
He wanted to take care of her. He didn’t ask many questions, as what happened was clear. He only asked her when the man who beat her was, and she answered. At that point, the girl’s voice arrives as she describes what she felt that night: the truck driver reached the house where the man was, asked her to wait in the truck, and knocked on the door. At that moment, the girl understood she would never be hit again.
From the following lines, we understand what happened: the truck driver forced the door and entered the home; the man inside tried to reach the rifle, and the driver shot him with his pistol. Then he peacefully waited for the police to arrive and arrest him.
When the author talks, the protagonist already has five years in prison. He’s not happy about how it ended up, but somehow he still feels he did the right thing and believes that the man he killed is undoubtedly in a worse place: hell. He’s also grateful because the girl visits him in prison regularly.
The girl considers him a savior, and he compares him to an angel, knowing that angels don’t kill people. Nevertheless, she definitely feels that he was the man who brought justice to his life.
There is a lot of America in Hardy’s new song: the violence, the possibility of personal justice, and the shady border between right and wrong. The world is full of stories with no justice, and this time the singer wanted to represent a direct, personal way to fix the unfair things of life.
The complete lyrics
I got turned around in some little town
I’d never been to before
Working my way through a middle of June
Midnight thunderstorm
There was something in the headlights
That stopped me on a dime
Well she was scared to death
So I said climb in and in she climbed
Oh Yeah
Well she was bruised and broke from head to toe
With a tear in her blood stained shirt
She didn’t tell the whole truth
But she didn’t have to I knew what had happened to her
I didn’t load her down with questions
That girl had been through enough
I just threw it in drive
Looked in those eyes
And asked her where he was
I don’t know if he’s an angel
Cause angels don’t do what he did
He was hell bent to find the man behind
All the whiskey scars I hid
I never thought my day of justice
Would come from a judge under his seat
But I knew right then I’d never get hit again when he said to me
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
Well I knocked and knocked and no one came
So I kicked in his double wide door
I let the hammer drop before he got to that twelve he was reaching for
I didn’t try to hide my pistol
I didn’t even try to run
I just sat on the porch smoking one of his cigarettes
And waited for the cops to come
I don’t know if he’s an angel
Cause angels don’t do what he did
He was hell bent to find the man behind
All the whiskey scars I hid
I never thought my day of justice
Would come from a judge under his seat
But I knew right then I’d never get hit again when he said to me
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
Whoa
Have mercy on me Lord
Have mercy on me
Have mercy on me Lord
It’s been sixty months
And she still comes to to see me from time to time
It was worth the price to see a brighter side of the girl I picked up that night
And I might be here forever
It ain’t paradise that’s true
But it’s a whole hell of a lot better
Than the place I sent him to
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
Have mercy on me lord
Have mercy on me
Have mercy on me
Have mercy on me
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck
Wait in the truck
Just wait in the truck