10 Movie-Themed Free Online Slots You Should Try

Slots are the main game product of any online casino. Each slot has its own theme, which, in turn, has its own target audience. Undoubtedly, many people watch movies. That’s why casinos offer slot machines inspired by cinema themes. Online gambling establishments offer free movie-themed slots to attract new inexperienced customers. These machines can be run in demo mode. Users do not need to make a deposit to spin the reels. The game is played for virtual money. Thus, beginners can get used to the gambling market without the slightest financial risk. Our top 10 features free casino slots inspired by movies that have managed to become classics of world cinema.

Terminator 2

Microgaming is a gambling software studio that developed a slot based on the cult action movie from the 1990s with Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg. The machine has 5 reels with 243 paylines. Please note: there are no standard winning combinations.

Other features of the Terminator 2 slot are shown in the table below.

Features Notes RTP rate 96.62% Volatility Low to medium, fluctuating Free spins, multipliers, wild symbol, bonus game, and scatter symbol Available MAximum bet 30 coins with the cost of up to 0.1 per coin Jackpot 88,000 USD Compatible devices PC, gadgets powered by Android and iOS

Gladiator

In 2000, viewers saw Oscar-winning Russell Crowe as Gladiator Maximus. Playtech has transferred the classic to the world of gambling.

Slot features are as follows:

5 reels in 3 rows with 30 paylines.

Low volatility with an RTP rate of 94%.

Bonus round with free spins.

Wild and scatter symbols.

No multipliers.

Possibility to play on PC and via mobile devices powered by Android and iOS.

Number of automatic spins – from 2 to 99.

Minimum bet – 0.01 coins.

Maximum bet – 150.

Bonuses: multipliers, free spins, wild symbols, and additional scatters.

The maximum possible winnings when playing for real money is £2,000,000.

The bonus round is triggered by the appearance of 3 or more scatters.

When switching to the bonus round, the player is transferred to a new screen. The mechanics of this round is identical to the bonus game on Buffalo, a popular slot machine.

Tomb Raider

Movie-themed online slots do not ignore the female characters. The storyline of this slot machine by Microgaming is centered on the legendary Lara Croft starring Angelina Jolie. With volatility from low to medium and an RTP rate of 95.22%, the slot has 5 reels in 3 rows with 15 paylines.

The slot provides multipliers, a wild symbol, free spins, and the scatter symbol. When three bonus idols appear, the bonus round is triggered. When playing for real money, the maximum size of the jackpot is almost 27,000 USD.

Game of Thrones

Microgaming also paid attention to one of the most popular TV series in history. First of all, the slot features excellent graphics and sound accompaniment. The machine has medium volatility and returns of 95%. 5 reels in 3 rows form paylines: 15 and 243.

Automatic spins are available to be set. They will stop after the coins finish. There are no multipliers but there is a scatter symbol, wild symbol, and a bonus game.

Hitman

This is another product by Microgaming that will also be of interest to fans of the game with the same name. Before the spins, gamblers can bet from 0.01 to 150 coins at a rate of 0.01 to 0.5. 20 paylines are formed by 5 reels in 3 lines. The RTP rate is 95.8% with medium volatility. If you play with the minimum bet per line, you can win up to 4,000 coins.

The interesting features include

Automatic game.

Multipliers.

Additional bonus round.

Free spins.

Titanic

This is another timeless James Cameron classic that is transferred to slots by Bally. The game has 25 lines, which are formed by 5 reels in 3 rows. The symbols feature a ship and its passengers, including the legendary Jack and Rose. The game is played for tickets to the Titanic. The more expensive the ticket is, the higher will be the class.

The slot has low volatility with an RTP rate of 96%. There is a wild symbol and a scatter symbol, there are no multipliers. The bonus game is activated when double wild symbols or “Secrets of Jack’s Drawing” appear.

Taxi

Movie-themed slots — it’s not just about Hollywood. The Aristocrat studio transferred to the slots the French thriller by Luc Besson Taxi. The trip with a dashing driver takes place on 5 reels in 3 rows, the number of paylines is 25.

Combinations are formed from left to right. The maximum bet amount is 25 EUR. When 2-3 identical characters appear on the active payline player wins. Such a combination will multiply the bet by 1,250 times.

There is a bonus game, scatter symbol, multipliers, and wild symbol.

Rembo

This is a product by iSoftBet.The slot has 720 paylines formed by 5 reels. 4 jackpots can be hit all at once, also free spins and progressive jackpots are implemented.

The maximum and minimum bet is equal to 1 coin. The rate of a coin varies from 0.01 to 0.25. There is no bonus game and multipliers. Volatility is medium with a payout of 97%. Jurassic World

This slot by Microgaming features 243 paylines. The machine has classic 5 reels in 3 rows. It has medium volatility with an RTP of 95.45%.

There is a wild symbol in the form of a T-Rex dinosaur and an amber scatter symbol. Other bonus perks include multipliers and bonus rounds. Bets can range from 0.3 to 36 coins per spin.

Aliens

This is one of the movie-themed slot machines by NetEnt, inspired by the theme of space monsters. The slot machine has low volatility with a payout of 96.4%. There are 15 paylines, the minimum bet is 0.01 coins per spin. The main features of this slot are high-quality 3D graphics and unique three-level gameplay. The game is played on 5 reels in 3 rows.